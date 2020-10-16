AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday 6 November 2020 at 10:00 CET

Place: Danske Bank, Bryggetorget 4, 0250 Oslo

Limitations based on National guidelines from the Norwegian Directorate of Health relating to Covid-19 will apply, and to attend please register in advance to moln@danskebank.no .

The event will also be webcasted live and a recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201106_2

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 16 October 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act