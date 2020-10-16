NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), will begin accepting preorders for its level 2 residential electric vehicle (“EV”) wall mount charging system, beginning on November 15, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020 at a starting price of $499. Coolisys further announced that it expects this product to be available for sale by Coolisys on Amazon beginning January 1, 2021 at a starting price of $599.



The wall mount charging system is a level 2 AC charger that runs on 240 volts, compatible with the J1772 standard, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

For those interested receiving a preorder notification, please sign up at https://www.coolisys.com/solutions/electric-vehicle-market/ev-charger-pre-order-signup/

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce the launch date and pricing of our residential EV wall mount charging system. Coolisys’ compact, space saving wall mount AC charging system is easy to install and uses advanced charging technology in providing highly efficient and reliable charging service for electric vehicles. We believe our EV charger product line is well positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.

Coolisys and its portfolio companies and divisions are primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of innovative, feature rich, and top-quality power products for mission critical applications in the harshest environments and life-saving, life sustaining applications across diverse markets including defense-aerospace, medical-healthcare, industrial-telecommunications, and automotive. Coolisys’ headquarters are located at 1635 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035; www.Coolisys.com.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

