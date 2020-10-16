Pune, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing awareness about breast health is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Breast Imaging Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Imaging Modality (Breast MRI Mammography, Breast Tomosynthesis, Galactography, Scinti-mammography), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Care Centres), Geography Forecast till 2026” The growing cases of breast cancer around the world is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market.

According to the report, the increasing emphasis on early diagnosis of breast abnormalities is predicted to enable healthy growth of the breast imaging market. As per the American Cancer Society, from 1989 to 2015, the U.S. witnessed 39% reduction in the mortality rate of patients suffering from breast cancer and in 2017, there were an estimated 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. These statistics are a result of early diagnosis of breast abnormalities. The rising government initiatives and reimbursement policies is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





Key Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Texas-based Soil Mammography launched SmartCurve breast imaging technology in more than 50 centers across the U.S. The newly developed device offers higher patient comfort as it provides curved compression surface which is similar to the shape of the breast.

In October 2018, the Society of Brest Imaging (SBI) announced its collaboration with the Oxford University Press to launch the journal of breast imaging with an aim to spread awareness amongst patients about breast diseases, breast imaging and future trends.

In October 2018, Telerad Tech launched an artificial intelligence based product, MammoAssist to detect early-based breast cancer.

In November 2018, Kubtec announced the launch of Mozart Supra Specimen Tomosynthesis System, which is configured to offer 3D imaging for breast cancer surgery.





Escalating Demand for Superior Breast Diagnosis to Facilitate Growth Process

The increasing government policies for educating women about breast health and implications is expected to accelerate the breast imaging market growth. For instance, In October 2018, DenseBreast-info.org broadcasted three informational videos worldwide to educate women about breast density and its implications on breast health.

Furthermore, the growing demand for enhanced breast diagnosis along with improved care processes, is predicted to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of breast cancer is likely to fuel demand for breast imaging in the forthcoming years. According to BREASTCANCER.ORG, about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

Furthermore, in 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Besides, the prolonged life expectancy of cancer survivors due to proper treatment and accurate diagnosis are factors expected to boost the breast imaging market shares in the foreseeable future.

Rising Awareness About Early Diagnosis to Propel Growth in North America

Geographically, the global breast imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The increasing demand for enhanced diagnostic technologies is expected to create opportunities for the market in North America. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit high potential for the market owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in African countries.

In addition, the rising awareness about breast disorders by non-governmental organizations and women & child care departments is likely to bode well for the market in Africa. In addition, a large pool of undiagnosed patient population in the regions is predicted to boost the market growth.





List of the Major Companies in the Breast Imaging Market are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Siemens Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

SonoCiné

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

CMR Naviscan

Thorlabs, Inc.

Barco

DUNE





Segmentation of the Global Breast Imaging Market:

By Imaging Modality

• Breast MRI

• Mammography

• Breast Tomosynthesis

• Galactography

• Scinti-mammography

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Diagnostic Centres

• Cancer Care Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





