FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 October 2020

Effective from 20 October 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 October 2020 to 20 January 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009521924, (SNR), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 October 2020: 0.8370% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

