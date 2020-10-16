To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 October 2020
Effective from 20 October 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 October 2020 to 20 January 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009521924, (SNR), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 October 2020: 0.8370% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
