Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IAM market size is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.
The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining IAM efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as integration and deployment, consulting, and support and maintenance. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
By solution, the verification segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The verification segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it is used to verify the uniqueness and validity of an individual's identity to ease the provision of entitlement or service and to rely upon different factors, such as biometric information, biographic information, identity documents, and knowledge of personally relevant information or events. The heavy deployment of web and mobile applications is creating complexities in identity verification. Hence, there is significant adoption of verification solutions across the globe.
Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global IAM market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the IAM market. Industries such as financial institutions, public sector, healthcare, retail, education, telecommunication, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and media and entertainment are expected to adopt IAM solutions at the highest rate in the region.
Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Identity and Access Management Market
4.2 Market, by Component and Region
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market: Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks
5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About Compliance Management
5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for IAM for IoT
5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.5 Escalating Instances of Identity Theft and Fraud
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Identity Standards and Budgetary Constraints in Deploying IAM Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift from Traditional IAM to IAM
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based IAM Solutions and Services
5.2.3.3 Growing Market Via Hybrid Cloud Model
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises
5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.4 Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem: Identity and Access Management
5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Identity and Access Management
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Regulatory Implications
5.9 Use Cases
6 IAM Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Developments
7 Identity and Access Management Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Type: IAM Market Drivers
7.3 Type: IAM Vendor Initiatives and Developments
7.4 Workforce IAM
7.5 Consumer IAM
7.6 IoT IAM
8 IAM Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Component: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
8.2 Solutions
8.3 Services
9 Identity and Access Management Market, by Solution
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Solutions: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
9.2 Data Directory
9.2.1 Storage
9.2.2 Synchronization/Meta Directories
9.2.3 Virtualization/Virtual Directories
9.3 Identity Lifecycle Management
9.3.1 Provisioning
9.3.2 De-Provisioning
9.4 Authentication
9.4.1 Single Factor Authentication
9.4.2 2-Factor Authentication
9.4.3 Multifactor Authentication
9.5 Verification
9.6 Password Management
9.6.1 Self-Service Password Reset
9.6.2 Password Reset
9.6.3 Password Synchronization
9.7 Access Management and Authorization
9.8 Audit, Compliance, and Governance
10 Identity and Access Management Market, by Service
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Services: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
10.2 Integration and Deployment
10.3 Support and Maintenance
10.4 Consulting
11 IAM Market, by Deployment Mode
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
11.1.2 Deployment Mode: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
11.2 Cloud
11.3 On-Premises
12 Identity and Access Management Market, by Organization Size
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
12.1.2 Organization Size: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
12.3 Large Enterprises
13 Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
13.1.2 Vertical: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments
13.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
13.3 Hospitality
13.4 Healthcare
13.5 Retail and E-Commerce
13.6 Public Sector
13.7 Automotive
13.8 Education
13.9 Information Technology
13.10 Transportation and Logistics
13.11 Others
14 Identity and Access Management Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.5 Middle East and Africa
14.6 Latin America
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Evaluation Framework
15.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
15.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
15.5 Ranking of Key Players in Identity and Access Management Market, 2020
16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
16.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
16.1.2 Star
16.1.3 Pervasive
16.1.4 Emerging Leaders
16.1.5 Participants
16.2 Company Profiles
16.2.1 IBM
16.2.2 Microsoft
16.2.3 Broadcom
16.2.4 Oracle
16.2.5 Salesforce
16.2.6 Okta
16.2.7 Ping Identity
16.2.8 Hid Global
16.2.9 Forgerock
16.2.10 Ubisecure
16.2.11 Onelogin
16.2.12 Cyberark
16.2.13 Sap
16.2.14 Amazon Web Services (Aws)
16.2.15 Sailpoint Technologies
16.2.16 Rsa
16.2.17 Saviynt
16.2.18 Avatier
16.2.19 Secureauth Corporation
16.2.20 Manageengine
16.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
16.3.1 Progressive
16.3.2 Responsive
16.3.3 Dynamic
16.3.4 Starting Blocks
16.4 Startup/SME Profiles
16.4.1 Idnow
16.4.2 Akkomplish
16.4.3 Signzy
16.4.4 Civic
16.4.5 Trusona
16.4.6 Fusionauth
16.4.7 Strata Identity
16.4.8 Reachfive
16.4.9 Passbase
16.4.10 Evident
16.4.11 Evernym
17 Adjacent/Related Markets
18 Appendix
