Pune, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market size is projected to reach USD 64.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Tightening compliance, risk, and governance mandates by regulatory authorities worldwide is expected to emerge as the foremost growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415





Compliance regulations are framed and implemented to ensure that enterprises work in a responsible, secure, and transparent manner. For example, the Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), 1996 was passed in the United States to safeguard personal health information and prevent the unauthorized transmission of such information across electronic channels. More recently, the European Union (EU) began implementing the General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which strictly monitors and penalizes exchange of personal information through electronic mediums, thus upholding the right to privacy of citizens. Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions are critical in enabling businesses to meet these regulations and as countries sharpen their compliance norms, the demand for these solutions is likely to skyrocket.

The world is undergoing unprecedented challenges and upheavals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are grappling with plummeting revenues, while industries are strategizing to cope with the impending recession. Amidst these anxious and uncertain times, we, at Fortune Business Insights™, are intensifying our efforts to provide businesses with comprehensive market intelligence, collected and analyzed by our expert research team. Our aim is to not just empower companies to successfully navigate the crisis, but also enable to tap opportunities created by it.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415





The report states that the global market value stood at USD 24.26 billion in 2019. It also offers the following:

In-depth analysis of the different factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market;

Tangible insights and piecemeal study of the various market segments;

Comprehensive assessment of the regional developments influencing the market growth; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the key market players and their growth strategies.

Market Driver

Extensive Benefits of AI-enabled eGRC Solutions to Stoke Adoption

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market growth is slated to get propelled by the integration of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in eGRC systems. According to a joint report by SAP and the University of Applied Sciences, Berlin, embedding GRC solutions with AI will bring about profound changes in business operations, enabling managers to analyze risks and compliance & governance dynamics based on hardcore data. For example, the report observes that as AI becomes more prevalent in businesses, fraud examiners will be able to perform fraud assessments and design and develop key performance indicators (KPIs) to prevent future frauds. Moreover, AI-enabled eGRC will automate regulatory adherence reports and compliance managers will be able to detect external and internal dangers to the enterprise as well as efficiently manage cyber-crime threats to the organizational data. Thus, the emergence of AI-powered eGRC systems has put business process automation on the cusp of a revolution.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate among Regions; Asia Pacific to Present Attractive Business Opportunities

With a market size of USD 10.13 billion in 2019, North America is poised to dictate the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The major reason for the region’s leading position is the active adoption of advanced business automation technologies by companies in the US and Canada. Additionally, organizations in the region are also rapidly deploying cloud-based eGRC solutions to further optimize their processes, a trend which has gotten propelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific, unparalleled growth opportunities await market players owing to the increasing adoption of digitization and automation technologies by companies in the region. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the growing stringency of compliance and data protection regulations that enterprises have to follow.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415





Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Focus on Capturing Evolving eGRC Requirements

Continuous evolution of business processes and the changing compliance and risk management needs of businesses are encouraging key players in this market to design holistic eGRC solutions. As a result, most companies are engaged in development of cutting-edge solutions to meet these requirements, thus strengthening their market position.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Connor and Scalio collaborated and announced ConnorScalio, a joint venture by the companies to unify their expertise and develop cloud solutions for their clients’ GRC and license management needs.

Connor and Scalio collaborated and announced ConnorScalio, a joint venture by the companies to unify their expertise and develop cloud solutions for their clients’ GRC and license management needs. April 2020: MetricStream introduced its COVID-19 Solution to empower companies to manage their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Developed speedily in March in response to the pandemic outbreak, the aim of the solution is to enhance organizations’ abilities to manage information and processes that impact all stakeholders associated with the organization.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the eGRC Market Report:

Origami Risk (Illinois, United States)

Blue Umbrella Limited (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong)

Tevora (California, United States)

LogicManager (Massachusetts, United States)

SAI Global (Illinois, United States)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

BWise (New York, United States)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands)

SAP SE (Weinheim, Germany)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Riskonnect, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

OneTrust, LLC (Georgia, United States)

Ideagen Plc (Nottingham, United Kingdom)

NAVEX Global, Inc. (Oregon, United States)

Dell Technologies (Texas, United States)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India)

MetricStream Inc. (California, United States)

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Toronto, Canada)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

SAS Institute (North Carolina, United States)





Quick Buy – eGRC Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Key Players Share Market Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment Model (Value) Cloud-based On-premise By Organization Size (Value) Large Enterprise Small & Medium business enterprise By Vertical (Value) BFSI Healthcare Government Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Retail & Consumer Goods Telecom & IT Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued….





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), By End User (Academic, Corporate) and Geography forecast till 2026

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain, Merchandising, In-Store Operations, and Strategy & Planning) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release-