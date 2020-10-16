Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corrosion resistant alloys market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on corrosion resistant alloys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing shale gas exploration and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The corrosion resistant alloys market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for corrosion resistant alloy as one of the prime reasons driving the corrosion resistant alloys market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corrosion resistant alloys market covers the following areas:

  • Corrosion resistant alloys market sizing
  • Corrosion resistant alloys market forecast
  • Corrosion resistant alloys market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrosion resistant alloys market vendors that include AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carpenter Technology Corp., Corrotherm International Ltd., Eramet Group, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., and Tenaris SA. Also, the corrosion resistant alloys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Heavy machinery and industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Process

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Process
  • Die Casting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Permanent mold casting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Process

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alcoa Corp.
  • Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
  • Arconic Inc.
  • ATEK Metal Technologies LLC
  • Endurance Technologies Ltd.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
  • Koch Industries Inc.
  • NEMAK SAB de CV
  • Rio Tinto Ltd.
  • United Company Rusal Plc

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

