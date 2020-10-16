Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The corrosion resistant alloys market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on corrosion resistant alloys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing shale gas exploration and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.



The corrosion resistant alloys market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for corrosion resistant alloy as one of the prime reasons driving the corrosion resistant alloys market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The corrosion resistant alloys market covers the following areas:

Corrosion resistant alloys market sizing

Corrosion resistant alloys market forecast

Corrosion resistant alloys market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrosion resistant alloys market vendors that include AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carpenter Technology Corp., Corrotherm International Ltd., Eramet Group, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., and Tenaris SA. Also, the corrosion resistant alloys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heavy machinery and industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Process

Market segments

Comparison by Process

Die Casting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Permanent mold casting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Process

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcoa Corp.

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

Arconic Inc.

ATEK Metal Technologies LLC

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

NEMAK SAB de CV

Rio Tinto Ltd.

United Company Rusal Plc

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

