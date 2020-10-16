Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robotic Lawn Mower Market anticipated to register a CAGR of about 12%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



With an increase in income level of people living around the world, there is an increase in spending on appliances that are enhancing the aesthetics and user experience which is driving the market.



The increase in automation process in the commercial sector to reduce human efforts and operational cost to increase efficiency and maximum results in minimum time is expected to drive this market.



Adaption of for application such as cleaning, cutting grass is on the rise, which is also expected to help the market grow during the forecast period. The inclusion of technologies such as internet of things (IoT) Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) so that the lawn mower learns about the obstacles and sensors work on the acceleration and orientation for improving the performance and better results. For instance, Bosch uses both AI and ML in its lawn mowers for obstacles identification.



Key Market Trends



Residential Segment is Expected to be the Largest Segment



Owing to the factors such as urbanization, and spending capacities people are moving towards more advanced cities in search of better opportunities for living. The growing interest of people for developing and enhancing the visual appeal of the gardens in the houses for beautification. The number of households is growing steadily with increasing immigration, and the trend towards smaller households with small lawns is also growing. These favourable demographic factors are playing an important role in fuelling the growth of robotic lawn mower market. Major players are investing heavily in Research and Development for enhancing the features in the robotic lawn mower. For instance, in March 2018, Husqvarna demonstrated the functions of "Just ask Alexa" and future Amazon Alexa features for Husqvarna robotic mowers.



Europe is Expected to be the Market Leader



The popularity of lawns in the region to provide aesthetic and pleasing lawns and gardens is one of the major factors that drives the growth in the region. The market growth spurt is expected due to the rising adoption of robotic lawn mowers in countries like United Kingdom and Netherlands. For instance, Areas of lawns may vary in different urban settings, e.g., residential gardens in the city of Koge in Denmark had 31.4% lawn cover, single family housing areas 31.8%, high density and low-rise houses 43.5%, apartments 35.5% and city center 31.3%. In 2018, the residential segment dominated the robotic lawn mower market in Europe with 92% market shares in terms of value.



Competitive Landscape



The Robotic Lawn Mower market is fragmented, with several players competing for considerable share in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the?Robotic Lawn Mower?market are?John Deere, Robert Bosch, Honda, Husqvarna?and others.?The companies are spending heavily in R&D to innovate and develop new and technologically advanced products. For instance,



In February 2019, Husqvarna announced the release of Husqvarna Auto-mower 435X AWD, an AI-enabled, robotic mower with all-wheel drive and smart home connectivity.



