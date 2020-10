Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naphthenic Base Oil - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Naphthenic base Oil Market accounted for $1,913.24 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,412.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle, growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries, and rising R&D initiative by the government are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes is hampering the growth of the market.



The naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. Naphthenic base oils also provide better low-temperature performance than paraffinic oils, which makes them ideal for formulating hydraulic fluids and automatic transmission fluids.



Based on the application, the process oil segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for greener tire formulation that provides lower rolling resistance, lower fuel consumption, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth in the consumption of this oil, increase in adoption of hybrid vehicles in concern to environmental hazards and presence of the prominent key players in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Naphthenic base Oil Market include W.S. Dodge Oil Co. Inc., UniSource Energy, Inc., SAC Petrobras S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Lubline LLC, PetroChina Company Limited, Nynas AB, Michang Oil industrial Co. Ltd., Lubricon Industries, Gulf Petrochem FZC, Ergon Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, Apar Industries Ltd., and Resolute Oil, LLC.



Viscosity Indexs Covered:

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

Above 1200 SUS

Applications Covered:

Rubber Oil

Process Oil

Metal Working

Industrial Lubes & Grease

Electrical Oil

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Viscosity Index

5.1 Introduction

5.2 35-60 SUS

5.3 80-130 SUS

5.4 200-300 SUS

5.5 400-800 SUS

5.6 Above 1200 SUS



6 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rubber Oil

6.3 Process Oil

6.4 Metal Working

6.5 Industrial Lubes & Grease

6.6 Electrical Oil



7 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 W.S. Dodge Oil Co. Inc.

9.2 UniSource Energy, Inc.

9.3 SAC Petrobras SA

9.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

9.5 Lubline LLC

9.6 PetroChina Company Limited

9.7 Nynas AB

9.8 Michang Oil industrial Co. Ltd.

9.9 Lubricon Industries

9.10 Gulf Petrochem FZC

9.11 Ergon Inc.

9.12 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

9.13 Apar Industries Ltd.

9.14 Resolute Oil, LLC



