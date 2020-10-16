Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Security Control - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Digital Security Control Market accounted for $13.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $40.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
High-level safety attains by biometric technologies and extensive growth of information security is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, they require for high-priced and difficult tools are hampering the market growth.
Digital security control essentially deals with the protection and safety of an individual's digital identification and other types of interactions that are being carried out in the world of digitalization. It is the network or a type of Internet equivalent of individual physical identity. Digital security comprises dissimilar tools which are being used to safe the physical identity of the subscriber, assets, and the technology in the mobile and online world.
Based on the hardware, the smart card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its heavy existence in the online payment segment which proposes superior security by limiting the security risk. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for digital security systems in the telecommunication and internet security industry in this region. Increasing demand in commercial, industrial, transportation, and mobile security industries would provide the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Security Control Market include 3M, Fireeye, Inc., Gemalto NV, HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.), Morpho S.A.S (Safran), NEC Corporation, Oberthur Technologies, RSA Security LLC, Safenet, Inc., and Vasco Data Security International, Inc.
Software's Covered:
Services Covered:
Hardware's Covered:
Applications Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Software
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Web Technologies
5.3 Security Management
5.4 Network Surveillance
5.5 Anit-Phishing
5.5.1 Firewall
5.5.2 Antivirus
5.6 Authentication
5.6.1 Biometric
5.6.2 Turing Test
6 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Four-Factor Authentication
6.3 Three-Factor Authentication
6.4 Two-Factor Authentication
7 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Hardware
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biometric Technologies
7.3 Security Tokens
7.4 Subscriber Identity Module Card (SIM)
7.5 Smart Card
7.5.1 Contact Smart Card
7.5.2 Contactless Smart Card
8 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile Security and Telecommunication
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Commercial
8.6 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launches
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 3M
11.2 Fireeye, Inc.
11.3 Gemalto NV
11.4 HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.)
11.5 Morpho SAS (Safran)
11.6 NEC Corporation
11.7 Oberthur Technologies
11.8 RSA Security LLC
11.9 Safenet, Inc.
11.10 Vasco Data Security International, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e8mlq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: