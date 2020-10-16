Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BYOD Security - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global bYOD Security Market accounted for $18.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $191.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.



High adoption of bYOD policies which helps to reduce hardware cost for the organizations, rising demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere, and increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, low awareness of the tools concern with the security and growing network security threats are hampering the growth of the market.



BYOD (bring your own device) is a practice in which employee of the organization allowed to bring personally owned devices (tablets and smartphones) to their workplace and permitted to use these devices to access privileged company information and applications. BYOD security solutions protect such devices from security threats that can harm the intellectual property of the organization. Additionally, these security solutions aid employees to take optimum advantage of mobile devices to efficiently perform their tasks at convenient locations.



Based on the end-user, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as large companies are increasingly adopting the bYOD policy to improve business productivity and provide employees with the convenience to work efficiently from home. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to advancements in security-based technologies and stiff competition among the business enterprises to increase productivity and in turns revenues by focusing on employees comfort.



Some of the key players profiled in the bYOD Security Market include Vmware, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Mobile Iron, IBM, Good Technology, Citrix Systems, Alcatel Lucent, and SAP.



Devices Covered:

Tablet

Smartphone

Laptop

Softwares Covered:

Mobile Network Security

Mobile Device Security

Mobile Data Security

Mobile Data Management

Solutions Covered:

Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

End-users Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global BYOD Security Market, By Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tablet

5.3 Smartphone

5.4 Laptop



6 Global BYOD Security Market, By Software

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Network Security

6.3 Mobile Device Security

6.4 Mobile Data Security

6.5 Mobile Data Management



7 Global BYOD Security Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

7.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM)

7.4 Mobile Content Management (MCM)

7.5 Mobile Application Management (MAM)



8 Global BYOD Security Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.4 Government Organizations



9 Global BYOD Security Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Vmware

11.2 Trend Micro

11.3 Symantec Corporation

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.5 Mobile Iron

11.6 IBM

11.7 Good Technology

11.8 Citrix Systems

11.9 Alcatel Lucent

11.10 SAP



