Worcester, MA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) first new RxAir ® Rx3000® UV-C Light/HEPA Air Purifier prototypes made in the USA are now being assembled and tested under the direction of Strategic Link, Vystar’s manufacturing management partner, as they take the final steps before mass production. The RxAir Rx3000 air purifier is an FDA Certified Class II medical device proven to destroy and remove 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and particulates through extended exposure to high intensity germicidal UV-C light and HEPA filtration.

“Thanks to Strategic Links’ robust supplier and manufacturing partner network and perseverance, we have been able to complete assembly and testing of the Rx3000 units ‘Made in the USA’ despite the COVID-related supply chains disruptions,” stated Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp., owner of the RxAir product line. “Strategic Link had a monumental task of sourcing all suppliers and a U.S.-based ISO 13485-certified manufacturer in the midst of a pandemic. We are excited to take the final steps toward commercial production. Vystar is currently accepting applications for additional distributors to help meet the increasing COVID-related demand.”

“With the Rx3000 from Scott Electronics approved, the next step will be to complete final recertifications and testing before turning on volume production,” commented S.K Chan, President of Strategic Link. “We have provided substantial non-recurring engineering (NRE) services to ready the supply chain for commercial production and streamline manufacturing for an improved final product. We will coordinate with Vystar to scale capacity as appropriate.”

“Scott Electronics and Strategic Link collaborated to help bring a better product to market in a very short period of time under difficult circumstances,” stated Ken Morris, Scott Electronics General Manager. “Our team takes pride in the thought that we can be a small part of the solution to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.”

Continual Improvement

“Strategic Link and its manufacturing partner Scott Electronics have an incredible engineering team that continually seeks to improve design, manufacture and performance of their clients’ products,” Rotman noted. “We are implementing their numerous recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of our existing products, and reviewing their concepts for future upgrades and accessories. As we learn more about COVID-19 and any other airborne pathogens that may emerge, we look forward to coordinating R&D efforts with them to always offer the best products to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.”

Since The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on October 5, confirmed that COVID-19 can be transmitted via airborne means,7 and a group of U.S. scientists more strongly warned in the medical journal Science , that aerosols lingering in the air could be a major source of COVID-19 transmission,8 Vystar is seeing an uptick in demand for air purifiers.

Rx3000’s FDA clearance as a Class II Medical Device allows for its use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to reduce the risk of airborne disinfection.

“Continuous effective air disinfection in addition to following hygiene protocols and surface disinfection is critical because microscopic aerosolized viruses and bacteria expelled when people talk, breath, cough and sneeze will contaminate any disinfected room instantly,” stated Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center , and a member of Vystar Corp.’s Board of Directors. “Aerosolized viruses can hang in the air like smoke for hours waiting to infect one who inhales them.

“The major advantage of Rx3000 is that it continually swirls air past powerful germicidal UV-C lights for a high intensity dose that inactivates or kills more than 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold and fungi and it traps those pathogens, plus airborne particulates, to reduce risk of infection and irritation,” Stone added. “Rx3000’s patented UV light ‘kill chamber’ makes it safer for users during HEPA filter changes as the viruses and bacteria caught in the filter are inactive or dead and unable to cause infection, versus active or live viruses and bacteria that may become dislodged and inhaled when changing filters in traditional air purifiers.”

Testing in EPA-certified laboratories shows Rx3000 has been proven effective against harmful pathogens including multiple coronaviruses, H1N1, MRSA, pneumonia, strep, TB, measles, influenza, and the common cold and also neutralizes odors, indoor pollutants, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Each portable RxAir unit provides four to eight complete air changes per hour (ACH) for a 1500 to 3000 sq. ft. room to minimize risk of infection from airborne diseases for all in the room.

RxAir will begin taking deposits on Rx3000 pre-orders beginning Oct 18, 2020. For product and ordering information, visit www.RxAir.com .

For information on how to become an RxAir/Rx3000 distributor and/or bulk pricing, contact

Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com

Financial Disclosure: Dr. Bryan Stone is a shareholder of Vystar Corp.

About Scott Electronics, Inc.

Scott Electronics, Inc, a family-owned business since 1986, is a total solution manufacturer for cable, harness, electromechanical and fiber optic assemblies. Headquartered in Salem, N.H., the company is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 registered. For more information visit www.scottelec.com .

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

