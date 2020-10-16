NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Cybin Corp. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Forecast in Psychedelic Therapeutics.”



To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/rcMI5

“Psychedelics have been put on the back burner for 50 years and are now having a Renaissance,” said Big Pharma veteran Doug Drysdale, Cybin Corp.’s recently appointed CEO. In his view, “the hundreds of studies that have been conducted over the past 10 to 20 years” at highly respected institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, New York University, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, and the Toronto Center for Psychedelic Science have made it clear that psychedelic molecules have “tremendous potential for patients with depression, PTSD and addiction.”

With over three decades of pharmaceutical experience under his belt, Drysdale has identified Cybin Corp. as the most promising company in the sector. Hence his decision to come aboard as a company leader. In one of his first interviews as CEO of the life sciences innovator, Drysdale noted that early investor validation made him feel comfortable and optimistic. “This speaks to the strength of the team and our founders,” he stated.

About Cybin Corp.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships. For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com.

