It only took a few high-profile SPACs led by big names to show investors and companies that there are faster and simpler ways to go public other than a conventional IPO, especially during these uncertain times of COVID-19. SPACs are proving to be a good option for companies looking to go public, especially in the biotech arena. SPACs allow companies to get financed and reach the public market quicker. SPACs have also traded well, many delivering outsized returns, bolstering both investor confidence and demand. KBL Merger Corp. IV is the fourth SPAC run by CEO Marlene Krauss, MD. She’s a pioneer in the field, completing her first SPAC in 1998, and is a member of an elite group of only three women, including herself, who have served in the capacity of SPAC CEO and chairperson. She was also one of the first people to obtain both an MD degree and MBA degree from Harvard, and she’s one of the few physicians to lead a SPAC. . . . Krauss’s devotion to improving lives by improving health-care solutions has led to the transaction with 180 Life Sciences Corp. (180LS) . Krauss and her team closely evaluated and discarded more than a dozen companies before finally selecting 180LS to merge with KBLM.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. KBL Merger Corp. IV previously announced plans to merge with 180 Life Sciences and, in connection with the merger, consummated a bridge financing on June 29, 2020, and submitted its latest S4 filing with the SEC on Aug. 28, 2020. Close of the business combination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the merger, the new company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker symbol “ATNF.” For more information, visit the company’s website at www.180LifeSciences.com.

KBLM has valued 180 Life Sciences at $175 million, with the acquisition being carried out via a share swap, with each share of 180 Life Sciences to be exchanged for one share of KBLM.

