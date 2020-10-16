CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it will have 15 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek™ 2020 taking place virtually from October 21 - 25, 2020. Presentations will cover each of Spero’s three pipeline programs and include a late breaker oral presentation on the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial that evaluated Spero’s oral antibiotic investigational candidate, tebipenem HBr, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line data from the trial demonstrating that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to intravenous (IV) ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with AP. Poster presentations include a poster on the Phase 1 clinical trial of SPR720, an oral antimicrobial investigational agent in clinical development by Spero for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease. In December 2019, Spero announced positive data from this Phase 1 double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose clinical trial in healthy volunteers.



Presentations pertaining to tebipenem HBr and the epidemiology and management of cUTI:

Title: Oral Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide is Non-inferior to IV Ertapenem in Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) and Acute Pyelonephritis (AP) – Results from the Pivotal ADAPT-PO Study

Presenting Author: Paul Eckburg

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 – 11:15 AM EDT

Title: Characterization of Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Pharmacokinetics-Pharmacodynamics (PK-PD) in a Neutropenic Murine Acute Pyelonephritis (AP) Model

Presenting Author: Brian D. VanScoy

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 1304

Title: Tebipenem: An Oral Carbapenem with Activity Against Multi-drug Resistant Urinary Tract Infection Isolates of Escherichia coli Collected from US Medical Centers During 2019

Presenting Author: Ian A. Critchley

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1695

Title: Epidemiology of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTIs) Presenting in Emergency Departments Across the United States (US)

Presenting Author: Thomas Lodise

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1673

Title: Hospital Admission Patterns in Adult Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTIs): Identification of Potentially Avoidable Hospital Admissions Across United States (US) Hospitals

Presenting Author: Thomas Lodise

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1683

Title: Hospital Costs and Reimbursement in Patients with Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (ENT) Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) in the United States (US): A Multicenter Analysis

Presenting Author: Katherine Sulham

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1684

Title: Eligibility and Outcomes of Conversion to Oral (PO) Therapy in Patients Hospitalized with Enterobacteriaceae (ENT) Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) in the United States (US): A Multicenter Analysis

Presenting Author: Katherine Sulham

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1672

Title: Pre- and Post-Hospitalization Resource Utilization and Costs Associated with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) in both Commercial and Medicare Populations

Presenting Author: Katherine Sulham

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1691

Title: Health Resource Utilization in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) and Antibiotic Resistance or Treatment Failure: A Retrospective Database Analysis

Presenting Author: Katherine Sulham

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1682

Title: Clinical Characteristics and Demographics of Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) and Antibiotic Resistance or Treatment Failure: A Retrospective Database Analysis

Presenting Author: Katherine Sulham

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: UTIs

Poster Number: 1670

Presentations pertaining to SPR720, Spero’s novel investigational oral antibacterial agent that targets enzymes essential for bacterial DNA replication:

Title: Phase 1 First-in-Human Single- and Multiple-Ascending Dose Trial Demonstrates Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Tolerability of SPR720, an Oral DNA GyrB Inhibitor for Mycobacterial Infections

Presenting Author: Angela Talley

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1288

Title: SPR720, A Novel Benzimidazole Gyrase Inhibitor, Demonstrates Potent Efficacy Against Mycobacterium avium ATCC 700898 in a Chronic C3HeBFeJ Mouse Infection Model

Presenting Author: Nicole S. Cotroneo

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections

Poster Number: 1637

Title: Evaluating the Activity of SPR719, a Novel Aminobenzimidazole, against Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

Presenting Author: Chris Pillar

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1274

Title: Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of the Novel Gyrase Inhibitor SPR719/SPR720 and Clinical Dose Selection to Treat Pulmonary Mycobacterium avium-complex Disease

Presenting Author: Tawanda Gumbo

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections

Poster Number: 1659

Presentations pertaining to SPR206, Spero’s next generation polymyxin investigational product candidate being developed to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting:

Title: Activity of SPR206, a Polymyxin B derivative, Compared to Colistin Alone and in Combination Against Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa Strains

Presenting Author: Jacinda C. Abdul-Mutakabbir

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Poster Session: PK/PD studies

Poster Number: 1295

Abstracts are accessible via the IDWeek™ website. Poster presentations may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website on the “ Key Publications and Presentations ” page under the “Pipeline” tab following their completion.

About Tebipenem HBr

Tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994) is Spero’s novel investigational oral formulation of tebipenem pivoxil, a carbapenem antibiotic of the β-lactam class marketed by Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd. (Meiji) in Japan as Orapenem® since 2009 for pediatric infections limited to pneumonia, otitis media and sinusitis. Orapenem® is not approved in the U.S. Carbapenems are an important subclass of antibiotics because they have been observed to be safe and effective in the treatment of drug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Tebipenem HBr is being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including AP. Spero expects to submit a New Drug Application submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tebipenem HBr in the second quarter of 2021. If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the first oral carbapenem to receive marketing approval in the United States. Tebipenem HBr has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations by the FDA for the treatment of cUTI and AP.

About SPR720

SPR720 represents a novel class of antibacterial agents in development that target enzymes essential for bacterial DNA replication. SPR720, an investigational new drug, was acquired from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and is currently under clinical development by Spero as an oral therapy for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, a rare chronic orphan disease. Spero plans to initiate enrollment in its planned Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating SPR720 in patients with NTM pulmonary disease by year-end 2020.

Non-tuberculous mycobacteria are ubiquitous environmental pathogens that can cause progressive lung damage and respiratory failure, particularly in patients with compromised immune systems or underlying pulmonary disorders. Although rare, the incidence of NTM pulmonary disease is increasing worldwide. Treatment of NTM pulmonary disease requires prolonged therapy (continuing for approximately 12 to 24 months) with a combination of drugs approved for other infections and is frequently complicated by tolerability and/or toxicity issues. There are currently no oral antibiotics specifically approved for use to treat NTM pulmonary disease. Thus, if successfully developed and approved by the FDA, SPR720 has the potential to address an important unmet need as the first oral antibiotic approved for the treatment of this debilitating disease.

Under Spero’s collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, SPR720 will also be developed for the treatment of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tb) infections in select economically disadvantaged countries. M. tb is a priority pathogen as defined by the World Health Organization with tuberculosis being one of the top ten causes of death worldwide and associated with both increasing resistance and sub-optimal current treatment approaches.

SPR720 has been granted QIDP designation by the FDA for the treatment of lung infections caused by NTM and lung infections caused by M. tb and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of NTM infection.

About SPR206

SPR206 is an investigational agent designed to be IV administered and act directly on Gram-negative bacterial infections through the molecule’s interactions with the bacterial outer membrane. SPR206 has demonstrated potent broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative bacteria, including organisms identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as urgent and serious threats to human health. Spero expects to initiate a Phase 1 bronchoalveolar lavage clinical trial assessing the penetration of SPR206 into the pulmonary compartment in the first half of 2021 and initiate a renal impairment study of SPR206 in 2021. SPR206 has been granted QIDP designation by the FDA for the treatment of cUTI and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).

Tebipenem HBr Research Support

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201800015C.

SPR720 Research Support

Research reported in this publication was partially supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, under Award Number R44AI131749. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

SPR206 Research Support

Clinical research for the SPR206 program is funded by The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 839 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD217025014, which is the awarding and administering acquisition office. This work was supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, through the Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program under Award No. W81XWH-19-1-0295. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

Non-clinical research for the SPR206 program is funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201500014C.

Non-clinical research for the SPR206 program was funded in part by The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014, which is the awarding and administering acquisition office. This work was supported in part by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, through the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program under Award No. W81XWH-16-2-0019. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

