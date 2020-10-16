CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced the details and dates of Navigate® 2020. This free, virtual event will be held October 26-27, and is designed to help educate automotive retail professionals on how to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape their industry has been facing over the past year. The event follows on the success of last year’s inaugural Navigate, which was held in Boston and drew hundreds of attendees from the US and Europe.

“Last year’s successful debut of CarGurus’ Navigate conference proved that dealerships are eager to learn new ways to improve their business, and they see tremendous value in getting insight and advice from inside and outside their industry,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “This event is about learning and engaging on the issues that are currently impacting automotive retail and exploring new strategies for success from a range of perspectives. While the format will be virtual this year due to COVID-19, we are excited about the agenda we have planned.”

Navigate participants will gain insight into a variety of business topics including sales, marketing and leadership, and hear from a wide range of accomplished experts from CarGurus, organizations such as Facebook and UKG, and automotive industry experts like Brian Pasch and Laurie Foster. CarGurus’ executives will also present company and product updates, and well-renowned speaker Peter Sheahan will deliver a fascinating keynote on growth strategies, decision making and how to align and inspire teams.

"As a dealer who attended last year's Navigate, I not only gained a whole new network to brainstorm with, but the engaging, instructional sessions gave me an easy-to-implement action item list when the conference concluded," said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indianapolis-based Indy Auto Man. "I was thrilled to hear that CarGurus is hosting a second Navigate, and I am eager to learn more from this year's speakers, both from within automotive and elsewhere, and also to learn what CarGurus has in store for its customers."

In addition, Navigate 2020 will address specific topics that have come up as the automotive industry grapples with COVID-19 and the pandemic creates new challenges and areas of learning for dealers. The virtual attendees will learn more about inventory acquisition strategies in this new environment and best practices for digital retail as the industry moves towards more online connections.

CarGurus senior executives will be sharing news about CarGurus products; and following the event, certain presentation materials will be archived and available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

Those interested in registering for Navigate or learning more about the event can visit https://events.cargurus.com/navigate and also email navigate@cargurus.com with any questions.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

