BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC ("First Eagle"), a leading alternative credit manager with $21 billion of AUM, today closed Lake Shore MM CLO III (“Lake Shore III”) at $318 million. The offering represents First Eagle’s third collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) that includes middle market leveraged loans.



With the completion of this deal, First Eagle and its affiliates now manage 40 CLOs totaling approximately $17 billion in AUM. The previous middle market CLO offerings, THL Credit Lake Shore CLO II and THL Credit Lake Shore I, closed in September 2019 at $306 million and in April 2019 at $411 million, respectively.

“This is the first CLO that we have closed since becoming part of First Eagle, and our scaled platform has been and continues to be well positioned to manage through the market volatility and capitalize on current market opportunities,” said Chris Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “Our deal pipeline remains strong as we are able to provide innovative financing solutions to our target verticals.”

“I am really proud of our team for closing Lake Shore III as it demonstrates our ability and preparedness to take advantage of new opportunities arising from the market dislocation,” said Michael A. Herzig, Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development at First Eagle Alternative Credit. “First Eagle is well prepared to deploy this capital and provide middle market borrowers with a variety of liquidity solutions.”

Citi served as Lead Manager, Structuring Agent and Bookrunner.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (https://www.feac.com) is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

