BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that it has opened the waitlist for its much-anticipated Charlotte, NC service launch. Waitlist signups will be limited to the first 1,000 customers. Customers can sign up here .



Farmstead got its start in the hyper-competitive San Francisco Bay Area. It stood out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model - delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius - to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

In the Carolinas - Farmstead’s first expansion market - the company will open multiple dark stores, which greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4x and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area. Most of all, they meet customers’ desire for perfect orders with no stockouts, delivered free, with no markups. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Cheerwine and Sundrop, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

“We are thrilled to make the Carolinas our first expansion market and bring Farmstead to the East Coast,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Stay-at-home directives made it clear that online grocery should be a utility in this day and age - it should be cheaper and more convenient than going to the store with no fees, and the best local and national products delivered right to your doorstep. We’re thrilled to be launching in the Queen City.”

Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, throughout 2020.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

