SAVANNAH AND ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Tech Professional Education is updating its impressive selection of Military Programs, which now includes the addition of U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance opportunities to assist active duty service members.

Credentialing Assistance allows soldiers from around the nation to pursue credentials and off-duty training programs that support their professional development and prepare them for meaningful employment upon transition from service.

Georgia Tech Professional Education’s military programs offer skill development in sought-after subjects, such as lean six sigma and project management. Upon completion, participants receive a professional certificate from a world-renowned academic institution and are better positioned for career advancement.

U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance funds training for soldiers that leads to credentials, licensure, certification and even recertification through ACCESS, ArmyU plus books, fees, materials and exams. Georgia Tech Professional Education programs are CA-eligible and available online, making it easy for service members anywhere to enroll in some of the nation’s top courses.

“Georgia Tech Professional Education Military Programs have long been sought-after resources for our local service men and women, and have – over the past few years – become valuable options for military members across the nation, thanks to online platforms,” said Dr. James R. Wilburn, Military Academic Program Director for Georgia Tech Professional Education. “We’re pleased to diversify our offerings and provide even more ways to take advantage of them through Credentialing Assistance.”

Georgia Tech has an established history of supporting military programs. The Project Management Institute (PMI), the national credentialing agency for all project management programs, was founded at Georgia Tech in 1969. Now, over 50 years later, project management programs are offered at Georgia Tech Professional Education as one of the course options eligible for Credentialing Assistance.

Soldiers in any state can apply for Credentialing Assistance to help support their enrollment at Georgia Tech Professional Education by going to https://www.armyignited.com/app/. To learn more or take advantage of the excellent training, opportunities and guidance offered by Georgia Tech Professional Education, contact Kenya Harrison at kenya.harrison@pe.gatech.edu.

Among the first of its kind in the U.S., Georgia Tech-Professional Education Military Programs includes a variety of options, including transition courses that provide education for veterans and job opportunities to help active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses translate military values and experience into a successful civilian career. In addition to Credentialing Assistance, the Veterans Education Training and Transition (VET2) program is a fully-funded military transition program that combines classroom and/or online instruction with internship opportunities to provide education for veterans and job opportunities to help active duty service members, veterans, and military spouses translate military values and experience into a successful civilian career.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION:

Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE) is the global campus and lifetime education arm of the Georgia Institute of Technology, a top-10 ranked Public University by U.S. News & World Report. GTPE offers more than 600 courses and bootcamps, 63 professional certificate programs, and 13 online degree programs in tech, business, and industry specific subject matter to meet the needs of working professionals and industry partners. Programs are available worldwide both online and on-site. In addition to professional academic offerings, the division administers K-12 outreach and English as a Second Language programs and manages meeting and event facilities. Professional Education educates nearly 43,000 individual learners representing nearly 2,600 companies on an annual basis and is located at the Georgia Tech Global Learning Center in Atlanta and at Georgia Tech-Savannah.

