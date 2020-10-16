SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $4.3 million or $0.26 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.6 million or $0.26 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.1 million or $0.53 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $10.6 million or $0.59 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.



Significant Items for the third quarter of 2020:

$1.1 million provision for loan and lease losses.

COVID-19 loan deferrals totaled $38.6 million at September 30, 2020. Loans with payment deferrals at June 30, 2020 totaling $82.5 million have resumed making payments.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “Throughout this unusual year we have not forgotten that we are responsible to many constituents. The pandemic has prompted us to physically modify our banking offices and many of our employees continue to work remotely. But these changes have not hindered our ability to diligently meet the needs of our depositors, borrowers and communities. We remain committed to protecting the health of our employees and customers and also to protecting the investment our owners have made in us.”

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020:

Net income of $4.3 million was a decrease of $313 thousand (7%) from $4.6 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.26 per share – diluted was the same compared to the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following: 1.5 million shares of common stock repurchased between October of 2019 and April of 2020. $1.1 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.

Net interest income increased $408 thousand (3%) to $14.1 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin declined to 3.51% compared to 4.00% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 1.01% compared to 1.26% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 10.05% compared to 10.86% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.209 billion, an increase of $180 million (17%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.601 billion, an increase of $241 million (18%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.485 billion, an increase of $231 million (18%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year. Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.345 billion, an increase of $248 million (23%) compared to the same period in the prior year. Average certificates of deposit totaled $139.8 million, a decrease of $17.9 million (11%) compared to same period in the prior year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.8% compared to 56.4% during the same period in the prior year.



Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 totaled $8.1 million or 0.47% of total assets, a decrease of $4.7 million (37%) since September 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which was placed in nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2019 and sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Book value per common share was $10.32 at September 30, 2020 compared to $9.42 at September 30, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $9.38 at September 30, 2020 compared to $8.51 at September 30, 2019.



Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Net income of $9.1 million was a decrease of $1.5 million (14%) from $10.6 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.53 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.06 (10%) per share from $0.59 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following: 1.5 million shares of common stock repurchased between October of 2019 and April of 2020.

$5.3 million provision for loan and lease losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the first quarter of 2020 associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement. $2.7 million in non-recurring costs recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento and the name change of our subsidiary bank.

Net interest income increased $678 thousand (2%) to $40.9 million compared to $40.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin declined to 3.66% compared to 3.98% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets decreased to 0.76% compared to 0.98% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity decreased to 7.14% compared to 8.74% for the same period in the prior year.

Average loans totaled $1.142 billion, an increase of $124 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.

Average earning assets totaled $1.493 billion, an increase of $143 million (11%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

Average deposits totaled $1.379 billion, an increase of $147 million (12%) compared to the same period in the prior year. Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.236 billion, an increase of $167 million (16%) compared to the same period in the prior year. Average certificates of deposit totaled $143.3 million, a decrease of $19.7 million (12%) compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.2% compared to 66.5% for the same period in the prior year. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 60.2% for the first nine months of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 57.7%. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the first nine months of 2019 includes $2.7 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.3%.

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 totaled $8.1 million or 0.47% of total assets, an increase of $2.5 million (36% annualized) since December 31, 2019.

Book value per common share was $10.32 at September 30, 2020 compared to $9.62 at December 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $9.38 at September 30, 2020 compared to $8.71 at December 31, 2019.

Impact of COVID-19:

We have funded 606 loans totaling $163.5 million for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) through September 30, 2020. The growth in our assets resulting from the PPP has impacted our Tier 1 Leverage capital ratio as we have not utilized the liquidity available to us from the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility and its associated beneficial capital treatment. Substantially all of the loans were made to existing customers and were funded under the two-year PPP loan program.

We have experienced significant increased deposit balances as all of the PPP loan funds were deposited into customer accounts at our bank and as a result of customer behavior that is focused on maintaining greater non-maturing deposit balances.

Organic loan growth continues to be slow as we maintain credit underwriting discipline in light of the current economic environment.



For the six month period from April through September SBA has made principal and interest payments on all our SBA 7(a) loans. The borrowers will resume responsibility for making their payments in October.



After considering qualitative factors, management determined that the Company’s goodwill was not impaired at September 30, 2020.



At September 30, 2020, our workforce totaled 211 employees of which 107 are working remotely.



All of our branch offices remain open, although they are operating under a reduced schedule. Our pandemic response team is continuing to modify and enhance our workforce and customer protection as additional information or requirements are promulgated by the state of California.



TABLE 1 SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended Net income, average assets and September 30, June 30, September 30, average shareholders' equity 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net income $ 4,329 $ 4,642 $ 3,847 $ 9,092 $ 10,592 Average total assets $ 1,704,116 $ 1,462,444 $ 1,626,827 $ 1,595,386 $ 1,446,476 Average total earning assets $ 1,601,436 $ 1,360,006 $ 1,523,157 $ 1,492,961 $ 1,350,173 Average shareholders' equity $ 171,433 $ 169,608 $ 167,036 $ 170,201 $ 162,032 Selected performance ratios Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.26 % 0.95 % 0.76 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 10.05 % 10.86 % 9.26 % 7.14 % 8.74 % Efficiency ratio 54.8 % 56.4 % 56.1 % 60.2 % 66.5 % Share and per share amounts Weighted average shares - basic (1) 16,660 18,130 16,660 17,004 17,918 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 16,696 18,196 16,689 17,044 17,981 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 At September 30, At June 30, Share and per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 Common shares outstanding (2) 16,792 18,212 16,739 Book value per common share (2) $ 10.32 $ 9.42 $ 10.13 Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $ 9.38 $ 8.51 $ 9.17 Capital ratios (4) Bank of Commerce Holdings Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.61 % 12.85 % 12.34 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.44 % 13.69 % 13.18 % Total capital ratio 15.53 % 15.62 % 15.27 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.60 % 11.28 % 9.82 % Tangible common equity ratio (5) 9.13 % 10.64 % 9.05 % Merchants Bank of Commerce Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.01 % 14.25 % 13.72 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.01 % 14.25 % 13.72 % Total capital ratio 15.26 % 15.34 % 14.97 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.99 % 11.74 % 10.21 % (1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights. (2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. (3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy. (4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject. (5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.









BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.740 billion, gross loans of $1.206 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $17 million, total deposits of $1.518 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $173 million.

TABLE 2 LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2020 Total Commercial $ 121,025 10 % $ 152,195 15 % $ (31,170 ) (20 ) % $ 126,024 10 % Paycheck protection program 163,493 14 — — 163,493 100 % 162,189 13 Real estate - construction and land development 40,289 3 35,606 3 4,683 13 % 41,371 3 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 538,079 45 475,678 47 62,401 13 % 521,004 44 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 210,455 17 210,767 20 (312 ) — % 215,799 18 Real estate - residential - ITIN 30,071 2 34,036 3 (3,965 ) (12 ) % 31,083 3 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 57,867 5 64,747 6 (6,880 ) (11 ) % 60,756 5 Real estate - residential - equity lines 20,296 2 22,729 2 (2,433 ) (11 ) % 20,938 2 Consumer and other 24,490 2 37,324 4 (12,834 ) (34 ) % 27,176 2 Gross loans 1,206,065 100 % 1,033,082 100 % 172,983 17 % 1,206,340 100 % Deferred fees and costs (1,037 ) 1,980 (3,017 ) (1,603 ) Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,205,028 1,035,062 169,966 1,204,737 Allowance for loan and lease losses (16,873 ) (12,285 ) (4,588 ) (16,089 ) Net loans $ 1,188,155 $ 1,022,777 $ 165,378 $ 1,188,648 Average loans during the quarter $ 1,209,277 $ 1,029,534 $ 179,743 17 % $ 1,180,915 Average loans during the quarter (excluding PPP) $ 1,046,187 $ 1,029,534 $ 16,653 2 % $ 1,048,139 Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.42 % 5.01 % (0.59 ) (12 ) % 4.50 % Average yield on all loans during the quarter (excluding PPP) 4.75 % 5.01 % (0.26 ) (5 ) % 4.76 % Average yield on all loans year to date 4.56 % 4.98 % (0.42 ) (8 ) % 4.64 % Average yield on all loans year to date (excluding PPP) 4.77 % 4.98 % (0.21 ) (4 ) % 4.78 %

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.206 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $1.033 billion and $1.206 billion at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively, an increase of $173 million and a decrease of $275 thousand, respectively.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.42% compared to 5.01% and 4.50% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Yields in the current quarter were negatively impacted by PPP loans, which averaged $163.1 million and yielded 2.31%.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.1 million, $1.3 million and $1.9 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $233 thousand, $216 thousand and $193 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

We have funded 606 PPP loans totaling $163.5 million through September 30, 2020. Substantially all of the loans were made to existing customers and the loan proceeds were initially deposited with our institution. At origination, loan fee income net of loan origination costs totaled $4.3 million and is being earned over the 24-month life of the loans as a part of the loan yield. At September 30, 2020, $3.3 million remains to be earned in future quarters. The following tables provide additional information on the PPP loans by industry and by loan balance at September 30, 2020.





TABLE 3 PPP LOANS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Number Balance Construction 98 $ 64,750 Healthcare and Social Assistance 96 17,701 Professional, Scientific and Tech Services 78 12,155 Accommodation and Food Services 51 10,328 Admin, Support, Waste Management and Remediation Services 20 7,383 Primary Metal Manufacturing 16 6,641 Retail Trade 59 8,050 Other 188 36,485 Total 606 $ 163,493





TABLE 4 PPP LOANS BY LOAN SIZE - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Balance Number Average Loan Size $150,000 or less $ 20,604 390 $ 53 $150,001 to $350,000 25,406 110 231 $350,001 to $1,999,999 73,927 94 786 $2,000,000 or greater 43,556 12 3,630 Total $ 163,493 606 $ 270

During the third quarter of 2020, the SBA began accepting applications for PPP loan forgiveness. The bank has 60 days to review and approve an application before submitting it to SBA, and then the SBA has 90 days to process it for forgiveness. The following table presents the progress of our loans in the forgiveness process.





TABLE 5 PPP LOANS FORGIVENESS APPLICATION STATUS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Balance Number Average Loan Size Borrower has not started application $ 78,930 390 $ 202 Borrower is working on application 38,624 123 314 Borrower has completed application and the bank is reviewing it 32,400 73 444 Bank has approved application and submitted it to the SBA 13,539 20 677 SBA has approved the application and the loan has been repaid — — — Total $ 163,493 606 $ 270

As of October 13, 2020, two of our PPP loans totaling $95 thousand that were outstanding on September 30, 2020 have been forgiven by the SBA.





TABLE 6 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2020 Total Cash and due from banks $ 22,884 5 % $ 32,505 9 % $ (9,621 ) (30 ) % $ 29,630 7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 104,999 23 56,099 16 48,900 87 % 126,132 29 Total cash and cash equivalents 127,883 28 88,604 25 39,279 44 % 155,762 36 Investment securities: U.S. government and agencies 31,811 7 40,467 11 (8,656 ) (21 ) % 33,195 8 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 91,863 20 39,004 11 52,859 136 % 76,888 18 Residential mortgage backed securities and

collateralized mortgage obligations 165,693 35 165,994 46 (301 ) — % 137,120 30 Corporate securities — — 2,992 1 (2,992 ) (100 ) % 1,000 — Commercial mortgage backed securities 19,576 4 22,822 6 (3,246 ) (14 ) % 16,329 4 Other asset backed securities 28,089 6 1,062 — 27,027 2,545 % 15,668 4 Total investment securities - AFS 337,032 72 272,341 75 64,691 24 % 280,200 64 Total cash, cash equivalents and

investment securities $ 464,915 100 % $ 360,945 100 % $ 103,970 29 % $ 435,962 100 % Average yield on interest-bearing due

from banks during the quarter 0.12 % 2.07 % (1.95 ) 0.12 % Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - nominal 2.33 % 2.75 % (0.42 ) 2.61 % Average yield on investment securities

during the quarter - tax equivalent 2.50 % 2.85 % (0.35 ) 2.78 %

As of September 30, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $22.9 million and interest-bearing deposits of $105.0 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $337.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $272.3 million and $280.2 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. During the third quarter of 2020, we continued the deployment of excess cash into investment securities as deposits continued to grow. Investment purchases were comprised primarily of longer duration municipal bonds and lower coupon mortgage backed securities. During the third quarter of 2020, we purchased securities with a par value of $84.1 million and weighted average yield of 1.75% (2.09% tax equivalent) and sold securities with a par value of $5.8 million and weighted average yield of 2.67% (3.16% tax equivalent). The sales resulted in net realized gains of $258 thousand and $482 thousand for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 were $296.8 million, $269.7 million and $271.6 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.33%, 2.61% and 2.75%, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $10.4 million compared with net unrealized gains of $3.3 million and $10.1 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.





TABLE 7 DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, % of % of Change % of 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2020 Total Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 542,060 36 % $ 412,410 33 % $ 129,650 31 % $ 521,751 35 % Demand - interest-bearing 280,370 18 239,547 19 40,823 17 % 287,198 19 Money market 403,785 27 317,120 25 86,665 27 % 405,322 27 Total demand 1,226,215 81 969,077 77 257,138 27 % 1,214,271 81 Savings 151,016 10 137,441 11 13,575 10 % 142,389 10 Total non-maturing deposits 1,377,231 91 1,106,518 88 270,713 24 % 1,356,660 91 Certificates of deposit 140,900 9 155,621 12 (14,721 ) (9 ) % 137,647 9 Total deposits $ 1,518,131 100 % $ 1,262,139 100 % $ 255,992 20 % $ 1,494,307 100 %

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, increased $256 million or 20% to $1.518 billion compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $23.8 million or 6% annualized compared to June 30, 2020. Total non-maturing deposits increased $270.7 million or 24% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $20.6 million or 6% annualized compared to June 30, 2020. The increase in non-maturing deposits compared to the same period one year ago was due to PPP loan program disbursements and changes in customer behavior, which is placing greater emphasis on increasing non-maturing deposit balances. Certificates of deposit decreased $14.7 million or 9% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $3.3 million or 9% annualized compared to June 30, 2020. The decrease in certificates of deposits compared to the same period one year ago reflects our decision to reduce reliance on public deposits.





The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

TABLE 8 AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED For The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest-bearing deposits 0.36 % 0.43 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.45 % Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.31 % All interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.74 % 0.67 % 0.61 % All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.42 %

Stock Repurchase Program

We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. Between October of 2019 and April of 2020, all 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.





INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 9 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended September 30, Change June 30, Change 2020 2019 Amount % 2020 Amount % Interest income $ 15,218 $ 15,201 $ 17 0 % $ 14,997 $ 221 1 % Interest expense 1,088 1,479 (391 ) (26 ) % 1,214 (126 ) (10 ) % Net interest income 14,130 13,722 408 3 % 13,783 347 3 % Provision for loan

and lease losses 1,100 — 1,100 100 % 1,300 (200 ) (15 ) % Noninterest income 1,189 1,006 183 18 % 955 234 25 % Noninterest expense 8,390 8,300 90 1 % 8,270 120 1 % Income before provision

for income taxes 5,829 6,428 (599 ) (9 ) % 5,168 661 13 % Provision for income taxes 1,500 1,786 (286 ) (16 ) % 1,321 179 14 % Net income $ 4,329 $ 4,642 $ (313 ) (7 ) % $ 3,847 $ 482 13 % Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ — — % $ 0.23 $ 0.03 13 % Weighted average shares - basic 16,660 18,130 (1,470 ) (8 ) % 16,660 — — % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ — — % $ 0.23 $ 0.03 13 % Weighted average shares - diluted 16,696 18,196 (1,500 ) (8 ) % 16,689 7 — % Dividends declared per

common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ — — % $ 0.05 $ — — %





Third Quarter of 2020 Compared With The Third Quarter of 2019

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $313 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $408 thousand higher, noninterest income was $183 thousand higher and income taxes were $286 thousand lower. These changes were partially offset by a provision for loan and lease losses that was $1.1 million higher and noninterest expense that was $90 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $408 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $17 thousand or less than 1% to $15.2 million.

Interest and fees on loans increased $435 thousand due to a $179.7 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by a 59 basis point decrease in the average yield. Much of the 59 basis point decrease was caused by PPP loans which yielded only 2.31%. The yield on loans exclusive of PPP loans declined 26 basis points.

Interest on investment securities decreased $139 thousand due to a 41 basis point decrease in average yield partially offset by a $25.2 million increase in average securities balances.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $279 thousand due to a 195 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $36.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances. During 2020, in response to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve cut its interest rates by 150 to 175 basis points which has resulted in a decrease in our interest income.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $391 thousand or 26% to $1.1 million.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $336 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $122.8 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $17.9 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points.

Average FHLB borrowings were $10.0 million in the current quarter. The borrowings bear no interest under a program offered by the FHLB during the second quarter of 2020 in response to COVID-19 liquidity concerns. There were no borrowings during the same period a year ago.

Interest expense on other term debt increased $1 thousand. The average rate paid on other term debt increased three basis points.

Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $56 thousand. The average rate paid on junior subordinated debentures decreased 215 basis points.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan loss charge-offs were $316 thousand for the current quarter compared to net loan loss charge-offs of $160 thousand for the same period a year ago. Net loan charge-offs during the current quarter were primarily related to the unguaranteed portion of two commercial loans that are partially guaranteed under the California Capital Access Program for Small Business.

We recognized deterioration in the credit environment due to the economic effects of COVID-19 and have made changes to our qualitative factors (Q-Factors) in calculating our ALLL. As a result we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the third quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 11.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $183 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The increase was due $246 thousand in net gains on sale of investment securities during the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $90 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. Increases in noninterest expense included the following items:

$121 thousand increase in salaries and related benefits.

$205 thousand increase in FDIC insurance premiums.

These increases were partially offset by decreases in travel, sponsorship and other noninterest expenses as a result of the pandemic.



The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.8% for the third quarter of 2020. The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 56.4%.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, our income tax provision of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.8 million was an effective tax rate of 25.7%. The tax provision for the third quarter of the prior year was $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million for an effective rate of 27.8%. The effective tax rate has declined in the current period as a result of increased income from tax-exempt securities.

Third Quarter of 2020 Compared With The Second Quarter of 2020

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $482 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, net interest income was $347 thousand higher, provision for loan and lease losses was $200 thousand lower, noninterest income was $234 thousand higher. These changes were partially offset by noninterest expense that was $120 thousand higher and a provision for income taxes that was $179 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $347 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $221 thousand or 1% to $15.2 million.

Interest and fees on loans increased $224 thousand due to a $28.4 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in the average yield. Much of the eight basis point decrease was caused by PPP loans.

Interest on investment securities decreased $11 thousand due to a 28 basis point decrease in average yield partially offset by a $27.1 million increase in average securities balances.

Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $8 thousand due to a $22.8 million increase in average balances.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $126 thousand or 10% to $1.1 million.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $110 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $48.0 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $3.2 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by seven basis points.

Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased $5 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $10.0 million in the current quarter compared to $16.0 million in the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2020, we took an advance under our FHLB line of credit for $10.0 million, which bears no interest under a program offered by the FHLB during the second quarter of 2020 in response to COVID-19 liquidity concerns.

Interest expense on other term debt was unchanged at $184 thousand for both quarters.

Interest expense on other junior subordinated debentures decreased $11 thousand due to a 45 basis point decrease in the average rate paid.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan charge-offs were $316 thousand in the current quarter compared to $278 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 11 total nonaccrual loans increased by $1.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. Net loan charge-offs during the current quarter were primarily related to the unguaranteed portion of two commercial loans that are partially guaranteed under the California Capital Access Program for Small Business. Both loans were also placed in nonaccrual status during the quarter. We recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.3 million and $1.1 million for the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 11.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $234 thousand including a $118 thousand increase in gain on sale of investment securities and $73 thousand increase in FHLB dividends.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a deferred PPP loan origination cost benefit of approximately $600 recorded in the prior quarter which did not recur in the current quarter. This was offset during the current quarter by accruals for incentives and unused vacation which were $408 thousand lower.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.8% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 56.1% for the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, our income tax provision of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.8 million was an effective tax rate of 25.7%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.3 thousand on pre-tax income of $5.2 million was an effective tax rate of 25.6%.





Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 9 presented earlier in this press release.

TABLE 10a NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans net of PPP (2) $ 1,046,187 $ 12,499 4.75 % $ 1,029,534 $ 13,013 5.01 % $ 1,048,139 $ 12,411 4.76 % PPP loans 163,090 949 2.31 % — — — % 132,776 813 2.46 % Taxable securities 228,045 1,284 2.24 % 238,601 1,609 2.68 % 211,195 1,329 2.53 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 68,766 457 2.64 % 32,974 271 3.26 % 58,540 423 2.91 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 95,348 29 0.12 % 58,897 308 2.07 % 72,507 21 0.12 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,601,436 15,218 3.78 % 1,360,006 15,201 4.43 % 1,523,157 14,997 3.96 % Cash and due from banks 23,381 23,822 21,564 Premises and equipment, net 15,365 15,922 15,428 Goodwill 11,671 11,686 11,671 Other intangible assets, net 4,318 5,083 4,508 Other assets 47,945 45,925 50,499 Average total assets $ 1,704,116 $ 1,462,444 $ 1,626,827 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 279,744 71 0.10 % $ 243,553 117 0.19 % $ 261,907 85 0.13 % Money market 387,995 289 0.30 % 309,188 451 0.58 % 365,368 317 0.35 % Savings 146,074 74 0.20 % 138,296 131 0.38 % 138,500 95 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 139,757 420 1.20 % 157,620 491 1.24 % 142,955 467 1.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 10,000 — — % — — — % 16,044 5 0.13 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,988 184 7.33 % 9,942 183 7.30 % 9,976 184 7.42 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 50 1.93 % 10,310 106 4.08 % 10,310 61 2.38 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 983,868 1,088 0.44 % 868,909 1,479 0.68 % 945,060 1,214 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing demand 531,459 405,853 497,636 Other liabilities 17,356 18,074 17,095 Shareholders’ equity 171,433 169,608 167,036 Average liabilities and

shareholders’ equity $ 1,704,116 $ 1,462,444 $ 1,626,827 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 14,130 3.51 % $ 13,722 4.00 % $ 13,783 3.64 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $240 thousand, $161 thousand, and $138 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $538 thousand and $476 thousand of fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $6.6 million, $13.2 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and June 30, 2020 included $233 thousand, $193 thousand and $216 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 7 basis points. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $949 thousand in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $163.1 million for the quarter, which decreased the net interest margin by 14 basis points. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.









TABLE 10b NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans net of PPP (2) $ 1,042,685 $ 37,248 4.77 % $ 1,017,127 $ 37,891 4.98 % PPP loans 98,857 1,762 2.38 % — — — % Taxable securities 225,558 4,195 2.48 % 247,139 5,106 2.76 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 54,112 1,151 2.84 % 40,912 986 3.22 % Interest-bearing deposits

in other banks 71,749 204 0.38 % 44,995 772 2.29 % Average interest-

earning assets 1,492,961 44,560 3.99 % 1,350,173 44,755 4.43 % Cash and due from banks 22,314 22,375 Premises and equipment, net 15,514 15,445 Goodwill 11,671 10,450 Other intangible assets, net 4,508 4,780 Other assets 48,418 43,253 Average total assets $ 1,595,386 $ 1,446,476 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 258,420 256 0.13 % $ 241,924 372 0.21 % Money market 353,775 1,009 0.38 % 299,694 1,120 0.50 % Savings 140,048 287 0.27 % 136,254 365 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 143,305 1,351 1.26 % 163,020 1,478 1.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 8,759 5 0.08 % 12,894 247 2.56 % Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs 9,976 552 7.39 % 11,213 623 7.43 % Junior subordinated

debentures 10,310 201 2.60 % 10,310 329 4.27 % Average interest-

bearing liabilities 924,593 3,661 0.53 % 875,309 4,534 0.69 % Noninterest-bearing demand 483,490 391,208 Other liabilities 17,102 17,927 Shareholders’ equity 170,201 162,032 Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,595,386 $ 1,446,476 Net interest income and

net interest margin (4) $ 40,899 3.66 % $ 40,221 3.98 % (1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $636 thousand and $433 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $1.0 million of fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.8 million and $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 included $612 thousand and $431 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 7 and 6 basis points, respectively. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $1.8 million in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $98.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by 9 basis points. (5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.









TABLE 11 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) For The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Beginning balance ALLL $ 16,089 $ 15,067 $ 12,231 $ 12,285 $ 12,445 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,100 1,300 2,850 — — Loans charged-off (502 ) (356 ) (169 ) (174 ) (319 ) Loan loss recoveries 186 78 155 120 159 Ending balance ALLL $ 16,873 $ 16,089 $ 15,067 $ 12,231 $ 12,285 At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 1,549 $ 7 $ 39 $ 61 $ 139 Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 1,062 1,062 — — 10,099 Real estate - commercial owner occupied 3,750 3,647 3,103 3,103 — Real estate - residential - ITIN 1,574 1,738 1,878 2,221 2,339 Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 145 180 184 191 198 Consumer and other 18 37 39 40 21 Total nonaccrual loans 8,098 6,671 5,243 5,616 12,796 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Commercial 531 592 592 595 629 Real estate - residential - ITIN 3,597 3,642 3,891 3,957 4,072 Real estate - residential - equity lines 131 221 226 231 236 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 4,259 4,455 4,709 4,783 4,937 All other accruing impaired loans — — — — — Total impaired loans $ 12,357 $ 11,126 $ 9,952 $ 10,399 $ 17,733 Gross loans outstanding at period end $ 1,206,065 $ 1,206,340 $ 1,052,245 $ 1,032,903 $ 1,033,082 Impaired loans to gross loans 1.02 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 1.01 % 1.72 % Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.54 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of: Gross loans 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.43 % 1.18 % 1.19 % Nonaccrual loans 208.36 % 241.18 % 287.37 % 217.79 % 96.01 % Impaired loans 136.55 % 144.61 % 151.40 % 117.62 % 69.28 %









TABLE 12 ALLOWANCE, RESERVE AND DISCOUNT - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ALLL $ 16,873 $ 16,089 $ 15,067 $ 12,231 $ 12,285 Reserve for unfunded commitments 800 800 695 695 695 Discount on acquired loans (1) 1,060 1,293 1,509 1,672 1,860 Total allowance, reserve and discount $ 18,733 $ 18,182 $ 17,271 $ 14,598 $ 14,840 Gross loans $ 1,206,065 $ 1,206,340 $ 1,052,245 $ 1,032,903 $ 1,033,082 PPP loans 163,493 162,189 — — — Total gross loans net of PPP loans $ 1,042,572 $ 1,044,151 $ 1,052,245 $ 1,032,903 $ 1,033,082 Total allowance, reserve and discount as a percentage of

total gross loans net of PPP loans 1.80 % 1.74 % 1.64 % 1.41 % 1.44 % (1) Discount on acquired loans includes fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants in January of 2019.





COVID‐19 Loan Analysis

During the third quarter of 2020, we continued to proactively monitor our loan portfolio by maintaining close contact with our borrowers to update our understanding of the impact of the pandemic on them, their businesses and the underlying collateral for our loans. For borrowers who continue to have been granted a loan payment deferral, we have evaluated their credit quality position and the potential for loss of principal.

We have segmented our commercial loan and commercial real estate loan portfolios (86% of gross loans excluding PPP loans) to identify those loans in industries that are most at risk or where other information indicates the borrower may be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The following table presents loans by industry that are most at risk or where other information indicates the loan or borrower may be highly impacted by COVID-19 and the related loan modifications. The table below includes $10.0 million and $21.3 million of SBA 7(a) (generally 75% guaranteed) loans in the high risk and low to moderate risk categories, respectively.

TABLE 13 COVID-19 LOAN ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Individually Analyzed Loans With a

COVID-19 Risk Of Loan Modifications Low and Low and High Moderate PPP Total High Moderate # Amount Amount Amount Amount # Amount # Amount CRE and C&I Industries highly impacted by COVID-19: Retail trade 12 $ 15,896 $ 24,641 $ 8,050 $ 48,587 — $ — — $ — Health care and social assistance 46 14,148 12,847 17,701 44,696 6 3,608 1 954 Hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast inns 17 34,635 — 1,402 36,037 3 9,986 — — Other services 7 6,014 18,318 2,967 27,299 1 2,032 1 231 Restaurants, bars and caterers 20 11,103 — 6,370 17,473 2 1,606 — — Educational services 3 7,348 303 2,693 10,344 — — — — Arts, entertainment and recreation 20 4,200 60 4,579 8,839 5 1,698 — — Other industries 22 17,255 739,069 119,731 876,055 3 4,032 10 10,757 Residential, Consumer and All Other not individually analyzed — — 136,735 — 136,735 — — 116 3,714 Total 147 $ 110,599 $ 931,973 $ 163,493 $ 1,206,065 20 $ 22,962 128 $ 15,656 % to gross loans 9.17 % 77.27 % 13.56 % 1.90 % 1.30 %





Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).

At September 30, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in the volume and severity of past due loans and other similar conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants and businesses in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk. After updating this work, during the third quarter we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in the volume and severity of past due loans and other similar conditions”. Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $16.9 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of 38% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $1.1 million was recorded during the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.40% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 1.19% as of September 30, 2019 and 1.33% as of June 30, 2020. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.62% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 1.54% as of June 30, 2020.

Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at September 30, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At September 30, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $12.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $204 thousand compared to impaired loans of $17.7 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $335 thousand at September 30, 2019 and impaired loans of $11.1 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $270 thousand at June 30, 2020. The increase in impaired loans during the current quarter was due to two commercial loans totaling $1.4 million that were placed on nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2020.

TABLE 14 TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual $ 2,063 $ 2,194 $ 1,611 $ 1,680 $ 1,746 Accruing 4,259 4,455 4,709 4,783 4,937 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 6,322 $ 6,649 $ 6,320 $ 6,463 $ 6,683 Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.65 %





There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, we had 92 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 91 were performing according to their restructured terms.

Troubled Debt Restructuring Guidance

Financial institution regulators and the CARES Act have changed the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The change provides that modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers under certain circumstances, should not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

We have responded to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the CARES Act and regulatory guidance to grant short-term COVID-19 related loan modifications. These modified loans are not troubled debt restructurings and are not considered to be past due or non-performing. We have granted deferrals ranging from one to six months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19. For some borrowers that where initially granted a deferral of less than 6 months, we have granted an additional deferral period on a case-by-case basis. Since March of 2020, we have granted 261 payment deferrals totaling $125.3 million. As of September 30, 2020 loans totaling $82.5 million have resumed making payments.

The following tables present approved loan deferrals that are still in effect at September 30, 2020. For the loans with payment deferrals at September 30, 2020, nine borrowers also received a PPP loan through our U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) department.





TABLE 15a COVID-19 LOAN DEFERRALS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Payments Scheduled to Resume In The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 # Amount # Amount # Total Length of 1st deferral granted: 3 months 2 $ 1,748 — $ — 2 $ 1,748 5 months 2 935 — — 2 935 6 months 18 19,986 3 484 21 20,470 Length of 2nd deferral granted: 2 months 1 2,873 — — 1 2,873 3 months 7 6,865 1 2,033 8 8,898 Total loan deferrals 30 32,407 4 2,517 34 34,924 Loans serviced by others (1) — — — — 114 3,694 Total 60 $ 64,814 8 $ 5,034 182 $ 73,542 (1) Loans serviced by others are small residential mortgages and consumer home improvement loans, which are deferred on a short-term basis up to a maximum of six months.









TABLE 15b COVID-19 LOAN DEFERRALS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Payments Scheduled to Resume In The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Industry: # Amount # Amount # Total Health care and social assistance 6 $ 4,550 1 $ 12 7 $ 4,562 Hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast inns 3 9,986 — — 3 9,986 Other services 1 231 1 2,033 2 2,264 Restaurants, bars and caterers 2 1,605 — — 2 1,605 Arts, entertainment and recreation 5 1,698 — — 5 1,698 Other industries 13 14,337 2 472 15 14,809 Total loan deferrals 30 32,407 4 2,517 34 34,924 Loans serviced by others (1) — — — — 114 3,694 Total 60 $ 64,814 8 $ 5,034 182 $ 73,542 (1) Loans serviced by others are small residential mortgages and consumer home improvement loans, which are deferred on a short-term basis up to a maximum of six months.





The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.

TABLE 16 NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, At September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total nonaccrual loans $ 8,098 $ 6,671 $ 5,243 $ 5,616 $ 12,796 90 days past due and still accruing — — 2 — — Total nonperforming loans 8,098 6,671 5,245 5,616 12,796 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 8 8 8 35 58 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,106 $ 6,679 $ 5,253 $ 5,651 $ 12,854 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.54 % 1.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.87 %





The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of September 30, 2020.

TABLE 17 LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPRICING - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Years 6 Through Beyond Rate Index: Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total Fixed $ 151,140 $ 112,246 $ 80,366 $ 31,253 $ 28,809 $ 163,536 $ 22,862 $ 590,212 Variable: Prime 84,620 4,712 7,187 6,788 7,724 1,412 — 112,443 5 Year Treasury 46,749 60,366 87,327 66,646 105,976 48,013 — 415,077 7 Year Treasury 3,252 609 4,764 5,631 368 13,560 — 28,184 1 Year LIBOR 21,748 — — — — — — 21,748 Other Indexes 5,627 1,668 2,030 1,443 7,314 10,278 906 29,266 Total variable 161,996 67,355 101,308 80,508 121,382 73,263 906 606,718 Nonaccrual 2,109 1,026 994 695 498 2,015 761 8,098 Total $ 315,245 $ 180,627 $ 182,668 $ 112,456 $ 150,689 $ 238,814 $ 24,529 $ 1,205,028





For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.

TABLE 18 LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020 Loans At Loans Above Floor Rate Floor Rate Total Variable rate loans with floors: Prime $ 58,674 $ 4,977 $ 63,651 5 year Treasury 339,407 47,132 386,539 7 Year Treasury 28,184 — 28,184 1 Year LIBOR — 726 726 Other Indexes 15,141 1,260 16,401 $ 441,406 $ 54,095 495,501 Variable rate loans without floors: Prime 48,792 5 year Treasury 28,538 1 Year LIBOR 21,022 Other Indexes 12,865 111,217 Total accruing variable rate loans $ 606,718 Nonaccrual 8,098 Total variable rate loans $ 614,816









TABLE 19 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At September 30, Change At June 30, 2020 2019 $ % 2020 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 22,884 $ 32,505 $ (9,621 ) (30 ) % $ 29,630 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 104,999 56,099 48,900 87 % 126,132 Total cash and cash equivalents 127,883 88,604 39,279 44 % 155,762 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 337,032 272,341 64,691 24 % 280,200 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,205,028 1,035,062 169,966 16 % 1,204,737 Allowance for loan and lease losses (16,873 ) (12,285 ) (4,588 ) (37 ) % (16,089 ) Net loans 1,188,155 1,022,777 165,378 16 % 1,188,648 Premises and equipment, net 15,210 16,084 (874 ) (5 ) % 15,466 Other real estate owned 8 58 (50 ) (86 ) % 8 Life insurance 24,086 23,576 510 2 % 23,968 Deferred tax asset, net 2,571 4,818 (2,247 ) (47 ) % 2,645 Goodwill 11,671 11,671 — — % 11,671 Other intangible assets, net 4,235 5,001 (766 ) (15 ) % 4,426 Other assets 29,037 27,497 1,540 6 % 29,102 Total assets $ 1,739,888 $ 1,472,427 $ 267,461 18 % $ 1,711,896 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 542,060 $ 412,410 $ 129,650 31 % $ 521,751 Demand - interest-bearing 280,370 239,547 40,823 17 % 287,198 Money market 403,785 317,120 86,665 27 % 405,322 Savings 151,016 137,441 13,575 10 % 142,389 Certificates of deposit 140,900 155,621 (14,721 ) (9 ) % 137,647 Total deposits 1,518,131 1,262,139 255,992 20 % 1,494,307 Term debt: Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 10,000 — 10,000 100 % 10,000 Other borrowings 10,000 10,000 — — % 10,000 Unamortized debt issuance costs (7 ) (55 ) 48 87 % (19 ) Net term debt 19,993 9,945 10,048 101 % 19,981 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 — — % 10,310 Other liabilities 18,104 18,396 (292 ) (2 ) % 17,743 Total liabilities 1,566,538 1,300,790 265,748 20 % 1,542,341 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 58,872 72,200 (13,328 ) (18 ) % 58,749 Retained earnings 107,154 97,100 10,054 10 % 103,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,324 2,337 4,987 213 % 7,148 Total shareholders' equity 173,350 171,637 1,713 1 % 169,555 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,888 $ 1,472,427 $ 267,461 18 % $ 1,711,896 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,636,661 $ 1,360,184 $ 276,477 20 % $ 1,600,922 Shares outstanding 16,792 18,212 (1,420 ) (8 ) % 16,739 Book value per share (1) $ 10.32 $ 9.42 $ 0.90 10 % $ 10.13 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 9.38 $ 8.51 $ 0.87 10 % $ 9.17 (1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.









TABLE 20 UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Change June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,448 $ 13,013 $ 435 3 % $ 13,224 $ 39,010 $ 37,891 Interest on taxable securities 1,284 1,609 (325 ) (20 ) % 1,329 4,195 5,106 Interest on tax-exempt securities 457 271 186 69 % 423 1,151 986 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 29 308 (279 ) (91 ) % 21 204 772 Total interest income 15,218 15,201 17 — % 14,997 44,560 44,755 Interest expense: Interest on demand deposits 71 117 (46 ) (39 ) % 85 256 372 Interest on money market 289 451 (162 ) (36 ) % 317 1,009 1,120 Interest on savings 74 131 (57 ) (44 ) % 95 287 365 Interest on certificates of deposit 420 491 (71 ) (14 ) % 467 1,351 1,478 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco borrowings — — — — % 5 5 247 Interest on other borrowings 184 183 1 1 % 184 552 623 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 50 106 (56 ) (53 ) % 61 201 329 Total interest expense 1,088 1,479 (391 ) (26 ) % 1,214 3,661 4,534 Net interest income 14,130 13,722 408 3 % 13,783 40,899 40,221 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,100 — 1,100 100 % 1,300 5,250 — Net interest income after provision

for loan and lease losses 13,030 13,722 (692 ) (5 ) % 12,483 35,649 40,221 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 142 177 (35 ) (20 ) % 152 463 532 ATM and point of sale fees 297 293 4 1 % 263 828 876 Payroll and benefit processing fees 152 158 (6 ) (4 ) % 143 465 486 Life insurance 125 126 (1 ) (1 ) % 148 396 410 Gain on investment securities, net 258 12 246 2,050 % 140 482 137 Federal Home Loan Bank of

San Francisco dividends 109 131 (22 ) (17 ) % 36 275 376 (Loss) gain on sale of OREO — — — — % — (23 ) 41 Other income 106 109 (3 ) (3 ) % 73 150 305 Total noninterest income 1,189 1,006 183 18 % 955 3,036 3,163









TABLE 20 - CONTINUED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Change June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest expense: Salaries and related benefits 5,126 5,005 121 2 % 4,965 15,978 15,880 Premises and equipment 951 933 18 2 % 826 2,631 2,836 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

insurance premium 101 (104 ) 205 197 % 90 227 91 Data processing 581 582 (1 ) — % 585 1,697 1,796 Professional services 342 392 (50 ) (13 ) % 469 1,145 1,230 Telecommunications 157 194 (37 ) (19 ) % 156 484 547 Acquisition and merger — (113 ) 113 100 % — — 2,193 Other expenses 1,132 1,411 (279 ) (20 ) % 1,179 4,281 4,261 Total noninterest expense 8,390 8,300 90 1 % 8,270 26,443 28,834 Income before provision for income taxes 5,829 6,428 (599 ) (9 ) % 5,168 12,242 14,550 Provision for income taxes 1,500 1,786 (286 ) (16 ) % 1,321 3,150 3,958 Net income $ 4,329 $ 4,642 $ (313 ) (7 ) % $ 3,847 $ 9,092 $ 10,592 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ — — % $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares - basic 16,660 18,130 (1,470 ) (8 ) % 16,660 17,004 17,918 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ — — % $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,696 18,196 (1,500 ) (8 ) % 16,689 17,044 17,981







