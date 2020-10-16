SHARON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eli Apartments have started leasing in the town of Sharon, Massachusetts. The apartment community was developed by a joint venture between Whitefield LLC, an affiliate of Wellesley Advisors of Framingham; Boston Andes Capital of Boston, and Penta - Las Americas of Santiago, Chile. Managed by Lincoln Property Company, the 192 apartment homes are a breath of fresh air, surrounded by the tranquil setting of cranberry bogs, wooded conservation trails, and nearby Lake Massapoag and Moose Hill Farm Reservation.



With extended working-from-home in the picture for many, residents can open the doors to their Juliette balcony to work al-fresco or set up a home office in their added bonus space (in select units). Those who want to venture from their home can bring their laptop throughout the grounds at the many social spaces with complimentary Wi-Fi, the work bar, private conference room, coffee bar café, clubroom with cozy fireplace, terraces, and courtyards.

Large one- and two-bedroom floorplans allow for room to spread out and boast finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxury plank flooring. LED lighting, smart thermostats, USB ports and insulated windows with solar shades are an added perk.

The ease of shopping at nearby Sharon Marketplace and Main Street make it simple to get everyday necessities and with immediate access to I-95 and the Sharon commuter rail station, Eli provides an easy commute to all that Boston and Providence have to offer.

Other amenities include the fitness center, pet park and groom room, 24/7 package pickup lockers, bike storage, grilling and outdoor dining areas, and nearby wooded hiking and bike trails.

Eli Apartments are located at 133 Old Post Road in Sharon, MA. For leasing information, please visit www.rentateli.com or call at 781-780-3357.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management.

Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

