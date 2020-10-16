Experience the new iPhone 12 lineup on the fastest 5G network in Canada providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps2, and the best national carrier for iPhone



TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini all on the fastest network in Canada and the world, covering 99 per cent Canadians from coast to coast. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. TELUS customers can now order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 starting today, with availability on October 23. In addition, customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone12pro .

“We are excited to deliver the latest 5G-ready iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini to Canadians, all on the fastest network in Canada and the world. What makes our 4G LTE network fastest in the world makes our 5G network experience even better. As we continue to build out our 5G technology in communities across Canada, we are building upon that strength, speed and performance,” said Jim Senko, President, Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Our customers will enjoy the best iPhone 12 experience whether they’re on our global leading 4G LTE network or on our blazing-fast 5G network, reaching peak speeds of 1.7 Gbps. As champions for Canadian consumers, we are dedicated to exceeding our customers’ growing mobility needs through exceptional service and providing them with innovative affordability options like our Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment programs, while continuing to deliver an award-winning network for coverage, speed, and reliability.”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.3 The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,4 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision5, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW6, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.7

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)8 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing lowlight photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

TELUS continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an outstanding network experience to Canadians by bringing its 5G network to nearly 50 communities across Canada by the end of 2020. Moreover, TELUS’ global-leading networks give customers the advantage of enjoying 5G where it’s available now with 5G-ready devices like the new iPhone 12 lineup, while also enjoying the world’s fastest 4G LTE network everywhere across Canada.

In a recent independent speed test from UK-based OpenSignal , TELUS won the Global Award for Download Speed Experience making it the fastest network in the world. TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds clocked at a global high of 75.8 mbps, significantly faster than South Korea’s 5G network average of 59 mbps. Furthermore, a recent PCMag report shows that TELUS 4G LTE network speeds easily outpace 5G network speeds of the United States’ top carriers and other Canadian providers.

TELUS 5G will be available at no additional cost on TELUS Peace of Mind plans, starting at only $75/20GB of high-speed data until October 31, with endless data and no overage fees. Moreover, customers can connect their smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TELUS Drive+, and TELUS Track+ all to a single plan with TELUS' exclusive Peace of Mind Connect plans starting at $85/20GB per month . With endless data, customers can continue to stream, share, and stay connected across all of their devices as much as they want without worrying about overages.

TELUS customers can also take advantage of our Bring-It-Back™ program and receive up to $630 off depending on the device, when they agree to return it in good working condition to TELUS at the end of their two-year term. To save even more, customers can sign up for TELUS’ Trade-In Program , where customers will receive a credit for their old device, up to $825.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit t elus.com/iphone12pro . The iPhone 12 lineup will also be available at Koodo on 4G LTE and more information is available at: https://www.koodomobile.com/phones/iphone-12 .

For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com .

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

