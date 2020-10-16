Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

16 October 2020

Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Deirdre Somers, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Aquis Exchange plc.

Aquis Exchange plc is an exchange services group which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE), and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies). Aquis Exchange plc is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.