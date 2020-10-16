Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced more than 120 enterprises --representing some of the largest companies in the world--are using Couchbase Autonomous Operator, the most mature NoSQL database operator available on the market. As organizations accelerate their journey to the cloud, the need to automate and scale workloads and reduce costs has driven the adoption of containerization tools such as Kubernetes. Version 2.1, available this winter, extends Couchbase Autonomous Operator’s leading position, enabling greater standardization of developer services and increased control over costs.





Since its launch in August 2018, companies such as Amdocs, Amadeus, Staples, BD Health, CenterEdge, and several others have been leveraging Couchbase Autonomous Operator (CAO) as a key part of their cloud automation strategy. CAO plays an important role in organizational transformation towards a cloud-native, CI/CD DevOps model. Businesses have reported that CAO smooths organizational transformations, reducing operational complexity by 95% with a single, programmatic architecture for deployment. DevOps need only change a handful of values in a YAML configuration file to invoke a topological reassignment, rebalance or upgrade of an entire distributed Couchbase cluster environment, reducing the cluster maintenance workload from months down to a few keystrokes. This accelerating adoption is a direct consequence of businesses being able to bring high-value applications to market more quickly.





The rise of the cloud economy

COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of cloud-native services such as containers even further. Placing greater urgency on digital transformation projects that previously would have taken four or five years, the pandemic has made swift cloud adoption a necessity rather than a ‘we’ll-get-there’ priority. Standardizing integration, operations and architecture is crucial for organizations to deploy on any cloud. And it’s crucial that each deployment is trustworthy so IT teams can focus on developing new services for the business vs. managing cloud architecture. These are key driving forces behind the popularity of Kubernetes, and consequently, the strong adoption of Couchbase Autonomous Operator.





Coming this winter: Couchbase Autonomous Operator 2.1

Each new feature in version 2.1 makes it simpler for teams to standardize the developer environment and infrastructure, reducing complexity and placing flexibility and control where it belongs – the IT team. Some of the features planned for Couchbase Autonomous Operator 2.1 include:

Auto-scaling for stateless Couchbase services: To ensure that services always have the performance they need, without the risk that unchecked scaling will create unexpected costs, stateless Couchbase services such as Query and Ephemeral Bucket are scaled out or down automatically, based-on YAML-configured thresholds. As a result, organizations can presume peak performance without adding costs.





Usage metering reports: to ensure organizations can keep control of costs and usage, Autonomous Operator creates fine-tuned reports into historical cluster usage broken out over user-defined time periods. As a result, organizations know precisely what resources are used when and by whom, preventing unexpected usage and increasing control.





Support for Istio service mesh: As environments become larger and more complex, managing a distributed microservices infrastructure becomes increasingly difficult. By integrating Istio service mesh, Autonomous Operator 2.1 gives organizations the capabilities they need to manage any size of microservices architecture, including load balancing, service-to-service authentication and monitoring.





Supporting Quotes

“The latest version of Couchbase Autonomous Operator aims to further reduce complexity by automating the end-to-end deployment of hundreds of database clusters to offer a new level of standardization across cloud services. Alongside our other offerings such as Couchbase Cloud and Couchbase Mobile, Autonomous Operator 2.1 will further reduce the need for a separate control plane for databases and bring databases into standard CI/CD pipeline of application development.”

-- Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO, Couchbase





What customers have said:

“As a software engineer, one of the things I am least excited about is managing shell scripts. The Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes alleviates that pain and completely automates management of Couchbase on our Kubernetes cluster. It’s a game changer.”

--David Downey, Software Developer, BD Diabetes Care -- Digital Health

"The Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes is a marvelous addition to the Couchbase ecosystem, reducing our IT administration overhead by at least 80 percent. It sets the bar for all other clustered databases in any cloud environment."

--Brant Burnett, Systems Architect, CenterEdge

“We are pleased to see another great update of the Couchbase Autonomous Operator. Overall, Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes is a visionary technology that is focused on automating data management with new added features that effectively reduces human effort and time.”

--Girirajan Soundar Rajan, Senior Data Operations Engineer, Staples

Resources:

For a deep dive into Couchbase Autonomous Operator, tune in to the Cloud Native track at Connect.ONLINE, which has nearly 20 presentations. Replays available on demand. Register at: https://connect.couchbase.com/

Download Couchbase Enterprises Edition and Autonomous Operator today





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

