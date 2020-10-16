eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

16 October 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Chilla Capital S.A.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Larma, Janne

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201015134842_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 2.49 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.49 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

