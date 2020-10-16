eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

16 October 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lyytikäinen Antti

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201016115513_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 2.49 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.49 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi