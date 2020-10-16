eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
16 October 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lyytikäinen Antti
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201016115513_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 2.49 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.49 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
eQ Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
