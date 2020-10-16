Independence, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), announces its brand-new neighborhood in Texas Township, Mich. Upon completion, Redwood Texas Township will house 157 apartment homes, which will open in two phases.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each of the five available floor plans in Redwood Texas Township will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio of more than 20 neighborhoods in the state of Michigan and welcome our first residents to Redwood Texas Township later this year,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will attract a wide range of residents looking for all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The 26-acre Redwood Texas Township site is located on the south side of W Q Avenue, just past 10th Street. The neighborhood is near Al Sabo Land Preserve, which has 741 acres of marsh, forest, streams and rolling hills with numerous trails for recreation.

Redwood is now pre-leasing apartments in the new neighborhood, and residents are expected to start moving by early December. Additionally, this site will have commercial space available.

Redwood owns and manages more than 12,000 apartments in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

