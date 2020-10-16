Bid procedure 22 October 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533 (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SEB 576 (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1587 (SE0010441303) 2023-06-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 193 (SE0011089622) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2312 (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 516 (SE0009190390) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SCBC 144 (SE0011167428) 2023-06-21
|Bid date
|Thursday 22 October 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1587
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 193
SEK 300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 516
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 144
Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1587
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 193
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 516
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 144
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 26 October 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 16 October 2020
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: