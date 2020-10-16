 Bid procedure 23 October 2020

BondsGovernment bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12
Government bond SGB 1061 (SE0011281922) 2029-11-12

 

 
Bid dateFriday 23 October 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1060
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1061

 

Maximum volume 3,0 billion SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1061
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateTuesday 27 October 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
  
  

Stockholm, 16 October 2020