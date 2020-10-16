VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Taxi Association (Black Top Cabs, Bonny’s Taxi, Burnaby Select Metrotown Taxi, MacLures Cabs, North Shore Taxi, Richmond Cabs, Queen City Taxi, Royal City Taxi, Vancouver Taxi Ltd., Vancouver Taxi dba Handicapped Cab, and Yellow Cab) is proud to announce its support for the NDP in the upcoming provincial election. In the view of the VTA members, the NDP is best able to protect the interests of working people and small businesses in the province, as well as the disadvantaged and minority members of our society.



Carolyn Bauer

Spokesperson for the Vancouver Taxi Association

Contact: : 604-258-4701