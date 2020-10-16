Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced a new community program (SAFE AIR Program) to provide safer and healthier air to schools nationwide.

When partnering with school districts, Kronos will donate a limited quantity of the Company's flagship air purifiers to local schools and charitable organizations that share our vision to enhance school children's quality of life while improving indoor air quality (IAQ).

"Children are our future. It is our duty as parents and as a society to do all we can to improve the future generation's quality of life. As part of our ongoing commitment to becoming a public benefit corporation, we support a sustainable development that improves indoor air quality in schools and other public places," said Kronos president Michael Rubinov.

Patented Kronos® air purifiers are easy to operate and require minimal maintenance and utilize washable filters that do not need to be replaced, making this an ideal air purifier choice for schools due to the lowest cost of maintenance and very low energy consumption. We have a variety of products designed for classrooms of different sizes, hallways, libraries, and school buses. All of our products are capable of eliminating bacteria, viruses, gases, smoke, and allergens.

Kronos Air Purifiers are sustainable and ecofriendly due to our unique patented permanent washable filters. Outdated HEPA filters aren't recyclable, and they don't biodegrade. Reportedly 6000 tons of HEPA filters find their way into landfills each year, and they take millennia to decompose.

Kronos strictly follows and supports the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) guidelines on Healthy Indoor Environments in Schools during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As part of the program, the Company's team, volunteers, and independent sales reps will provide free EPA IAQ Tools for Schools' Action Kits that show educators how to carry out a practical plan to improve indoor air problems at little- or no cost using straightforward activities and in-house staff. The Kit provides best practices, industry guidelines, sample policies, and a sample IAQ management plan.

Once the limited supply of free products are given out, Kronos will offer financing and leasing options to school districts.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

