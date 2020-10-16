CHINO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net earnings for the third quarter 2020, were $664 thousand, or an increase of 3.72%, as compared with earnings of $640 thousand for the same quarter last year. The moderate increase in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.30 for the third quarter of 2020, and $0.29 for the same quarter last year.  

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the performance of the Bank during the third quarter, and year-to-date. We have seen a tremendous surge in demand for credit by our small business customers over the last six months, with total loans increasing by 34% year-to-date. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no foreclosed properties at quarter-end. Similarly, deposits have also increased by $62 million, or 34% year-to-date, which has allowed the Bank to meet the increased loan demands of its customers.

We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most, and we may have many more opportunities to gain new banking relationships. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $303.5 million, an increase of $74.0 million or 32.2% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 34.4% or $61.9 million to $242.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $180.2 million as of December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 33.9% or $48.9 million as of September 30, 2020 to $193.3 million, as compared with $144.4 million as of December 31, 2019.   The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.   OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans. Overall, the Bank approved and funded 396 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $50.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.1 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $304.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $135.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.31% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $179.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $116.1 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.63% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $396.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 16.2% as compared with $473.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $999.5 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 and $969.0 thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $266.0 thousand which represents an increase of $9.7 thousand or 3.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $256.0 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 28.6% and 28.5% respectively, and for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.8% and 27.7% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.


     
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
  
   September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019
     
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$58,947,773  $4,363,753 
 Federal funds sold -   32,415,000 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 58,947,773   36,778,753 
     
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   496,000 
 Investment securities available for sale 20,898,615   7,977,936 
 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates   
 $21,683,834 at September 30, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019) 20,746,017   28,367,056 
 Total investments 41,644,632   36,840,992 
 Loans   
 Construction 504,317.00   - 
 Real estate 116,703,080   115,633,626 
 Commercial 75,976,104   28,522,543 
 Installment 125,276   232,328 
 Credit Cards 605   - 
 Gross loans 193,309,382   144,388,497 
 Unearned fees and discounts (1,980,007)  (438,380)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 191,329,375   143,950,117 
 Allowance for loan losses (2,854,821)  (2,391,765)
  Net loans 188,474,554   141,558,352 
     
 Fixed assets, net 6,217,571   6,401,773 
 Accrued interest receivable 857,321   619,856 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,554,200   1,440,900 
 Bank-owned life insurance 4,689,392   4,595,584 
 Other assets 1,120,288   1,270,936 
 Total assets$303,505,731  $229,507,145 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$137,441,270  $88,412,668 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 72,437,052   64,520,387 
 Savings 19,060,564   12,209,281 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,723,027   9,537,555 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,372,125   5,471,451 
 Total deposits 242,034,038   180,151,342 
     
 Accrued interest payable 119,202   203,246 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 30,000,000   20,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,717,161   1,686,979 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 276,963,401   205,134,567 
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and
outstanding 2,230,808 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31,
2019, respectively.		   
    
  10,502,558   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 15,729,577   13,803,528 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 310,195   66,493 
 Total shareholders' equity 26,542,330   24,372,578 
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$303,505,731  $229,507,145 
     



          
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
      
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended 
  September 30 September 30 
  2020 2019 2020 2019 
          
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
 Interest income        
 Interest and fee income on loans$2,301,354 $1,973,170 $6,582,760 $5,901,963 
 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 14,828  186,073  140,741  325,775 
 Interest on time deposits in banks -  7,953  1,856  31,858 
 Interest on investment securities 232,571  298,567  687,225  911,201 
 Total interest income 2,548,753  2,465,763  7,412,582  7,170,797 
          
 Interest Expense        
 Interest on deposits 63,271  251,358  315,906  704,973 
 Other borrowings 125,396  123,303  386,868  274,273 
 Total interest expense 188,667  374,661  702,774  979,246 
 Net interest income 2,360,086  2,091,102  6,709,808  6,191,551 
 Provision for loan losses 215,000  -  370,000  40,000 
          
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,145,086  2,091,102  6,339,808  6,151,551 
          
 Non-interest income        
 Service charges on deposit accounts 306,081  393,926  951,624  1,148,014 
 Other miscellaneous income 39,864  22,603  115,869  165,999 
 Dividend income from restricted stock 18,421  24,567  53,243  71,014 
 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,578  31,433  93,808  78,798 
 Total non-interest income 395,944  472,529  1,214,544  1,463,825 
          
 Non-interest expenses        
 Salaries and employee benefits 999,501  968,967  2,993,873  2,938,952 
 Occupancy and equipment 155,160  158,623  462,687  477,028 
 Data and item processing 154,317  120,869  441,393  345,767 
 Advertising and marketing 20,802  12,813  107,167  66,168 
 Legal and professional fees 42,100  146,738  133,490  212,962 
 Regulatory assessments 33,480  32,541  82,687  94,517 
 Insurance 10,567  9,504  27,813  27,616 
 Directors' fees and expenses 32,520  37,580  98,014  104,400 
 Other expenses 162,981  179,999  502,659  508,580 
 Total non-interest expenses 1,611,428  1,667,634  4,849,783  4,775,990 
 Income before income tax expense 929,602  895,997  2,704,569  2,839,386 
 Income tax expense 265,522  255,752  778,520  787,823 
 Net income$664,080 $640,245 $1,926,049 $2,051,563 
          
 Basic earnings per share$0.30 $0.29 $0.86 $0.92 
 Diluted earnings per share$0.30 $0.29 $0.86 $0.92 
          



  For the three months ended For the nine months ended 
  September 30 September 30 
   2020   2019   2020   2019  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
(unaudited)         
Annualized return on average equity  10.06%  10.94%  10.03%  12.00% 
Annualized return on average assets  0.87%  1.12%  0.94%  1.28% 
Net interest margin  3.31%  4.63%  3.87%  4.47% 
Core efficiency ratio  58.47%  65.05%  61.20%  62.39% 
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.007%  -0.013%  -0.06%  -0.05% 
          
AVERAGE BALANCES         
(thousands, unaudited)         
Average assets $304,432  $227,861  $274,626  $213,618  
Average interest-earning assets $283,374  $179,188  $231,302  $185,080  
Average gross loans $186,761  $133,543  $167,713  $136,350  
Average deposits $242,964  $184,145  $215,248  $176,746  
Average equity $26,394  $23,419  $25,609  $22,792  
          
          
          
CREDIT QUALITY End of period     
(unaudited)  September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019      
              
Non-performing loans $120,129  $120,423      
          
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.06%  0.08%     
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.04%  0.05%     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.48%  1.73%     
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.06%  0.08%     
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  2376.46%  1986.14%     
          
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS         
(unaudited)         
Shareholders equity to total assets  8.75%  10.62%     
Net loans to deposits  77.87%  78.58%     
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  56.79%  49.08%     
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  19.45%  18.30%     
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  21.70%  20.16%     
Community Bank Leverage Ratio  11.49%  13.74%     

 



 

 