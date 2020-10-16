Following the Apple announcement, GRAY reveals new futuristic metal sculptures to upgrade the latest iPhone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailing the announcement of the iPhone 12, GRAY® – a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announces the launch of the ALTER EGO and MORPHEUS cases for the iPhone 12, now available for pre-orders. These designer cases continue to push style limits for iPhones and make bold statements through their defined lines and stunning finishes, which perfectly complement the newest iPhone 12, 12 PRO and 12 PRO MAX.



ALTER EGO and MORPHEUS are inspired by rebels who refuse to blend into the background and choose to raise the bar through their accessories. ALTER EGO is offered in two variants – titanium and aluminum, the former being CNC machined from a solid block of aerospace grade titanium by GRAY’s master craftsmen, a process totaling 12 hours each. The mechanically textured surface of the titanium option brings the case to life through custom engineered cutting tools. MORPHEUS features GRAY’s newest material, CARBODYNE – 0.1mm thin carbon fiber sheets that are stacked together in three different directions to create a wavy, wood-grain shimmer that is unlike traditional carbon fiber.

“The ALTER EGO and MORPHEUS cases bring GRAY’s state-of-the-art and extreme structures to the iPhone 12,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY. “We were motivated to bring a metal sculpture that beautifully complements Apple’s newest phone. The unforgettable and show-stopping designs of these cases were created to match the genius and luxury behind the Apple iPhone.”

GRAY created ALTER EGO and MORPHEUS as metal sculptures to make the boldest statements through accessories and not words. Through the ALTER EGO’s sharp, defined lines and MORPHEUS’ multi-angled facets and fluid details, these luxury iPhone 12 cases come to life through every dimension and are born into the GRAY DNA.

ALTER EGO is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 PRO and iPhone 12 PRO MAX and comes in exclusive design options including:

Titanium : Aerospace titanium that are CNC machined to hug the body of the case, available in: Titanium; retails for $1,999 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $2,199 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Stealth (limited to 1000 sold); retails for $2,399 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $2,599 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Gold (limited 500 sold); retails for $2,799 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $2,999 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Aurora (limited to 500 sold); retails for $3,299 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $3,499 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX

: Aerospace titanium that are CNC machined to hug the body of the case, available in: Aluminum: Aerospace grade aluminum, available in: Space Gray, Pulsar Red and Galactic Blue; retails for $1,399 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $1,599 USD for iPhone 12 PRO MAX

MORPHEUS is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 PRO and iPhone PRO Max and comes in exclusive design options including:

Titanium : Aerospace titanium that are CNC machined, available in: Titanium; retails for $449 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $549 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Stealth (limited to 1000 sold); retails for $649 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $749 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Gold (limited to 500 sold); retails for $849 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $949 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Aurora (limited to 500 sold); retails for $1,149 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $1,249 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX

: Aerospace titanium that are CNC machined, available in: Aluminum : Aerospace grade aluminum, available in: Space Gray, Pulsar Red and Galactic Blue; retails for $249 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $299 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX

: Aerospace grade aluminum, available in: Space Gray, Pulsar Red and Galactic Blue; retails for $249 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $299 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX Carbon: CARBODYNE featuring thin 0.1mm carbon fiber sheets that are stacked in 3 different directions (limited to 500 sold); retails for $1,149 USD for iPhone 12/PRO and $1,249 for iPhone 12 PRO MAX.



ALTER EGO and MORPHEUS iPhone 12 cases are available for pre-order today, with an estimated delivery of late January 2021.

For more information and to pre-order the ALTER EGO, visit: www.gray.inc/collections/alter-ego-for-iphone-12-pro

For more information and to pre-order MORPHEUS, visit: www.gray.inc/collections/morpheus-for-iphone-12-pro

To view the entire phone case collection, visit: www.gray.inc/collections/luxury-designer-iphone-cases

About GRAY®

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY® 's designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

Media Contact

Brenna Byrne

Uproar PR for GRAY®

bbyrne@uproarpr.com

312-607-8117