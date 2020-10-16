16th October 2020

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20202,660,056,59910,090,6543,098,734,2413,088,643,587
02/29/20202,660,056,5999,432,5703,098,706,3763,089,273,806
03/31/20202,660,056,5991,341,6803,098,545,4253,097,203,745
04/30/20202,660,056,5991,391,4833,098,828,6433,097,437,160
05/31/20202,660,056,5991,340,8293,098,828,6433,097,487,814
06/30/20202,660,056,5991,778,0373,101,583,3883,099,795,351
07/31/20202,660,056,5991,865,3913,101,583,3883,099,717,997
08/31/20202,660,056,5992,495,2453,101,583,3883,099,088,143
09/30/20202,660,056,599       3,185,1723,101,583,3883,098,398,216

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights


Attachment