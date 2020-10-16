PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those who are looking for an alternative treatment option when compared to traditional medicine are now in luck. Recently, World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers announced that it was opening the first of its more than 300 planned locations all over the world. With access to a wide range of treatment options, it is possible for patients to visit World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers and enjoy a more comprehensive recovery process than they ever have in the past. Therefore, it is important to highlight some of the major benefits that come with visiting World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers or health treatment options.



An Introduction to World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers: The First Location is Open

Right now, the first location has opened for World Wide Stem Cell. This treatment center location is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Currently, more than 300 locations are scheduled to open worldwide.

In many situations, treatment options from World Wide Stem Cell can actually work very well when working in combination with traditional medical therapy. The goal of World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers is to provide patients with more options, allowing them to tailor their treatment options to meet their individual needs and avoid invasive surgery whenever possible. In this manner, patients can work with the professionals at World Wide Stem Cell to develop a custom treatment plan to meet their unique needs.

Who Might Need Stem Cell Therapy from World Wide Stem Cell Treatment Centers?

The reality is that anyone is able to benefit from stem cell therapy from World Wide Stem Cell. At the same time, it is also important for people to know what goes into stem cell therapy.

First, one of the most common patient populations that might benefit from a visit to World Wide Stem Cell is athletes who have suffered an injury. While participating in their sport. While sports are great for conditioning and staying in shape. Injuries are always a very real risk. When an athlete suffers an injury, World Wide Stem Cell is able to treat that athlete and in most cases have that athlete participating back in his sport again in up to 1/10th of the time without invasive surgery. So with that being said the entire population at one time or another are candidates for stem cells. Whether it be a knee, hip, shoulder or any other orthopedic joint. Stem cells in most cases are able to replace invasive surgery; with a stem cell injection. World Wide Stem Cell always treats every condition with the proper cells for that particular situation. We only use orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons that do all our injections and they are all done with ultrasound guided needle injections. Whether you are interested in orthopedic treatments, facial rejuvenation, anti-aging cells, hair replacement, erectile dysfunction. We have them all at World Wide Stem Cell. Call, email, inquire!

Contact:

300 Chapel Harbor Drive

Suite 204

Pittsburgh, Pa 15238

Contact: JS Genslinger (founder)

412-408-3183