New York, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8, the pioneer behind production-ready infrastructure security for Linux systems, today announced that it has added key hires to propel customer support and partnerships forward, keeping pace with the company’s growing sales momentum. Joining the organization’s leadership are Terri Wagner as Head of Delivery and Support, as well as Scott Major as Director of Partnerships.

Wagner brings more than 20 years of experience and success to the role, and will be responsible for building and leading all post-sale implementation and support services for Capsule8’s rapidly expanding client base. She will be driving Capsule8’s overall delivery strategy and strengthening its customer-orientated culture that seeks to continuously improve delivery and ownership for resolving customer issues. Prior to Capsule8, Wagner was a Customer Success and Experience Manager at Palo Alto Networks, where she provided recommendations and guidance to customers to achieve better security through adoption of product and solution capabilities. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Wagner held Cloud Service Delivery Manager and Global Service Delivery Manager positions at Oracle and Dimension Data, respectively.

Major will be responsible for developing Capsule8’s strategic partnerships by sourcing and nurturing new partnership opportunities, managing the new partnerships pipeline, conducting partnership outreach and ultimately driving commercial execution. Major is a seasoned veteran in the partnership space and has held Partner Management positions at Cymulate and VMWare Carbon Black, and also has deep experience in the cybersecurity industry.

“Terri and Scott are joining our team during a key shift in our organization as we gain momentum in the Linux security market. Capsule8’s clients are our top priority and Terri’s experience will be critical as we grow to make sure they continue to receive the level of support and service to which they are accustomed,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO, John Viega. “Scott will be driving partnerships, which are an incredibly important part of our sales ecosystem, and we are confident in his ability to help us eliminate any friction and help our partners align with their clients.”

Capsule8 has also expanded its Business Development team with the hire of Guirae Jang as Sales Development Manager and continues to add to the customer success organization with the hire of Stanley Onwumelu as a Technical Support Engineer.

