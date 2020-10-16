Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint is pleased to announce that they have been named one of the nation’s top background screening providers on the prestigious HRO (Human Resource Outsourcing) Today magazine’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen list. About 67 consumer reporting agencies were invited to participate, with only thirteen making the cut. Asurint ranked number ten overall out of those thirteen.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top thirteen background screening agencies by HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen List,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “This particular designation is noteworthy because it recognizes that our unique technological approach allows Asurint to quickly and efficiently report candidate backgrounds. The Baker’s Dozen also shows that our clients are satisfied with the results we provide, and how Asurint’s automation makes it easy to streamline the hiring process. We owe a lot of thanks to our clients for this distinguished award, and I look forward to our continued partnerships as we innovate the background screening space."

The HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is based on feedback from current clients of the organizations and are analyzed across three subcategories including: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Asurint was recognized in all three subcategories.

Gregg Gay also acknowledged Asurint’s team stating, “Of course, none of this would be possible without our 'Screen Team'; the hardworking Asurint employees who continually serve as a trusted partner for our clients.”

This year’s recognition marks the seventh time Asurint has been named to the list. You can read the full article and rankings on HRO Today’s website.

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from nearly 600 verified customers of participating companies through an online survey on various categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. The customer survey data to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients during an online survey process. HRO Today calculates the results using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Asurint

Swift. Powerful. Sure. Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. Learn more about Asurint at asurint.com.

Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 jvegh@asurint.com