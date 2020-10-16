TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Peter Nixon as the new Independent Chair of the board. Mr. Nixon has been a member of the board since August, 2018 and the Lead Director of Dundee since June, 2019. In addition, as a result of Mr. Nixon’s appointment, Jonathan Goodman’s new title effective immediately will be President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Nixon has spent more than three decades in the investment industry, specializing in the natural resource sector and working primarily in research and institutional sales. He was also a founder of the investment firm Goepel Shields & Partners and was subsequently President of the firm’s subsidiary in the United States. Mr. Nixon was Senior Vice President of Dundee Securities Corporation from June 1998 to December 2000, where his mandate was to expand the company’s activities in the United States. He is also a member of The Institute of Corporate Directors. The board believes that the appointment of an independent chair is in the best interest of our shareholders as it is consistent with current best governance practices.

“Peter’s appointment to the role of chair completes an initiative we began in 2018 to refresh our board and improve the overall governance structure at Dundee,” said Mr. Goodman. “Each of the committees of the board are fully independent and we have improved diversity with a third of the board now women. I look forward to working with Peter and the board as we continually look to enhance our governance practices and execute our strategy to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

The Company is also announcing the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 368,342,740 99.97 Votes Withheld 101,824 0.03 Total Votes Cast 368,444,564 100

Election of Directors



The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 364,237,941 99.95 178,476 0.05 Jonathan Goodman 364,211,272 99.94 205,145 0.06 Isabel Meharry 364,238,258 99.95 178,159 0.05 Andrew Molson 364,213,726 99.94 202,691 0.06 Lila Murphy 364,241,941 99.95 174,476 0.05 Peter Nixon 364,213,658 99.94 202,759 0.06 Allen Palmiere 364,215,641 99.94 200,776 0.06 Steven Sharpe 364,181,325 99.94 235,092 0.06 A. Murray Sinclair 364,208,573 99.94 207,844 0.06

Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set out in Appendix “B” of the Management Proxy Circular, approving the adoption of the Company’s Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan was passed at the Meeting. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 345,176,114 94.72 Votes Against 19,240,303 5.28 Total Votes Cast 364,416,417 100

Amended and Restated DSU Plan

An ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set out in Appendix “D” of the Management Proxy Circular, approving the adoption of the Company’s Amended and Restated DSU Plan was passed at the Meeting. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 344,854,317 94.63 Votes Against 19,562,100 5.37 Total Votes Cast 364,416,417 100

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION



Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

