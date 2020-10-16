TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is calling for more immediate support to businesses suffering the consequences of indoor dining closures in COVID-19 hot spots, as well as data to prevent further restrictions.
“Our members need to understand what’s driving government decisions and how they can do their part to avoid suffering the devastating consequences of indoor dining closures. We’ve been asking for this data for weeks,” said Restaurants Canada President and CEO Todd Barclay. “Restaurants also need to know what emergency assistance they can rely on to pull through periods of heightened restrictions and continue serving their communities.”
Recommendations for emergency support
Restaurants Canada is calling on all levels of government to take immediate action and urgently support foodservice businesses with:
Indoor dining closures will cost Ontario in restaurant sales and jobs
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands jobs and could lose as much as $44.8 billion in sales in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.
James Rilett Restaurants Canada 416-738-9546 jrilett@restaurantscanada.org Roberto Sarjoo Restaurants Canada 416-389-7941 RSarjoo@restaurantscanada.org Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org
Restaurants Canada
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
