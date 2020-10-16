Dallas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Jon Taffer, star of TV’s “Bar Rescue”, as its Closing Keynote Speaker for Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11.
Taffer is a New York Times best-selling author, hospitality industry guru and star of Paramount TV Network’s #1 show, “Bar Rescue.”
While Taffer is known for turning around hotels, restaurants and bars, his broad expertise in product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition and customer service serve as key messages for small businesses in every market.
Register now to save your spot for this exciting, no-holds-barred live presentation featuring Jon Taffer, and get the latest info on all of the keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more that has made Connect20 the year’s most highly anticipated small business event.
The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries.
In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:
Check out the full agenda and save your seat for Connect20 now!
About Connect20
Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.
Attendees will:
About Thryv, Inc.
Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.
Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.
Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.
Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.
