Dallas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Jon Taffer, star of TV’s “Bar Rescue”, as its Closing Keynote Speaker for Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11.

Taffer is a New York Times best-selling author, hospitality industry guru and star of Paramount TV Network’s #1 show, “Bar Rescue.”

While Taffer is known for turning around hotels, restaurants and bars, his broad expertise in product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition and customer service serve as key messages for small businesses in every market.

Register now to save your spot for this exciting, no-holds-barred live presentation featuring Jon Taffer, and get the latest info on all of the keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more that has made Connect20 the year’s most highly anticipated small business event.

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries.

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

Scott Galloway , Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”

, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness” Gene Marks , owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist

, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist Sandy Lohr , CEO of Matchcraft

, CEO of Matchcraft Barry Moltz , Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker

, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker Meg Roberts , President and CEO of The Lash Lounge

, President and CEO of The Lash Lounge Brock Blake , CEO and Founder of Lendio

, CEO and Founder of Lendio Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly

President & CEO of Neighborly Catherine Monson , CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA)

, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA) Jon Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club

CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company

Check out the full agenda and save your seat for Connect20 now!

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.

Attendees will:

Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy

Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners

Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.

Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

###

Paige Blankenship Thryv, Inc. 972.453.3012 paige.blankenship@thryv.com