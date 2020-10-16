TeamPMP produces several events across the US including Arizona, Washington, California, Colorado and Florida. Kovach Marketing has been charged with the creation, development and execution of brand identity for each event. Pictured: Dallas McSAM Awards,

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamPMP, the prodigious industry event, awards and gala planners for the homebuilding industry has engaged Kovach Marketing to design and launch brand identity packages for award programs across the US.

"Because of our experience, industry knowledge and a thorough understanding of the competition process, clients entrust us to carry out the complete design and execution of their most coveted, large-scale award events,” said Lisa Parish, Chief Creative Chick of TeamPMP. “From theme inception to procuring judges, touring countless communities, to the logistical challenges of cataloging thousands of entries, we understand that what we create becomes once in a lifetime memories and important milestones for those who participate. For us – and our brand – teaming up with Kovach Marketing is a 'secret weapon' that enables us to be the best in our industry."

TeamPMP produces several events across the US including Arizona, Washington, California, Colorado and Florida. Kovach Marketing has been charged with the creation, development and execution of brand identity for each event.

TeamPMP's professional successful achievements have come one after another in major cities across the nation. "Anticipation! Excitement! Awe!" are the bywords of their events, including the Dallas McSAM Awards, Florida's SEBC Aurora Awards, The New Home Council Washington Tribute Awards, Northern California's MAME Awards, Southern California MAME and SoCal Honors awards and Denver's MAME Awards. At present, Team PMP is working on the HBACA MAME Awards Phoenix for 2021.

“Our clients depend on us to manage the event in a complete and comprehensive program from ticket sales to ordering the awards, managing the venue and all that the night entails. Our total responsibility approach is what allows us to be who we want to be and to exceed clients' expectations time after time," said Parish.

“Even in the Covid-19 era, the show must go on and we work to help maintain brand identity for the execution of virtual events,” said Randy Carver, Vice President of Client Services for Kovach Marketing. “We welcome the opportunity to support TeamPMP as they provide exceptional service for their clients.”

Kovach's services to TeamPMP dovetail with their own capabilities to offer clients a comprehensive, one-stop resource. The agency designs the event logos, promotional materials, program materials, online communications and emails so that everyone is doing the work they are best suited for and offering TeamPMP client's tremendous economies of scale. For more information on TeamPMP, visit www.teampmp.com

Kovach Marketing specializes in branding and marketing, focused on master-planned communities, new homes and related industries. The firm, comprised of a group of multidimensional, multi-talented professionals, was founded nearly 29 years ago by Dana Kovach, a communications veteran who has spearheaded the branding for Fortune 500 companies, best-in-class firms, start-ups and more. Driven by infectious enthusiasm and curiosity, their “creative intelligence” processes of listening to clients, analyzing market trends and developing comprehensive programs to fully achieve the clients’ marketing objectives has consistently garnered noteworthy success. For more information, call 949.757.2870 or visit www.KovachMarketing.com

