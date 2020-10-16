FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (“Trius” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TRU) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.



Shareholders approved all routine and special items of business, including electing each of the directors nominated by management, namely Joel Freudman, Damian Lopez, Marisa Muchnik and Peter van Dijken.

As the shareholders of the Company have approved a name change, among other things, the Board has determined to change the name of the Company to “TRU Precious Metals Corp.” Subject to TSXV approval, the new name is anticipated to take effect next week. Trius’ common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU” following the name change.

Trius President and CEO Joel Freudman commented: “As we continue to invest in our Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio, we’ve decided that a name change is in order to better reflect our evolving corporate focus.”

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius seeks unique value-creation opportunities, currently increasing its exposure to the precious metals sector by assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

