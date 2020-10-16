McLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it has priced its $1.086 billion STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 offering, its first Single-Family credit risk transfer (CRT) offering tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).



“As a member of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) Freddie Mac has been a leader in the shift from LIBOR to SOFR,” said Freddie Mac’s Mike Reynolds, Vice President, Single-Family CRT. “SOFR has multiple benefits to our CRT investors and Freddie Mac. The transaction volumes underlying SOFR are increasing across different fixed income products, and now CRT is in that category.”

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 is structured to use 30-day average SOFR published daily by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as the reference rate, with a determination date of two business days prior to the beginning of the accrual period for the STACR notes.

It is Freddie Mac’s intention to transition this transaction, as well as future CRT transactions, to an International Organization of Securities Commissions compliant one-month term SOFR, if the appropriate regulatory authority approves such a rate. Once term SOFR is ready and administratively feasible, Freddie Mac expects to cease new issuance using a compound average of SOFR and to solely use term SOFR. However, at this point there is no estimate when or if such a rate will be endorsed by the ARRC and approved for use.

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5

STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5 is Freddie Mac’s fifth securities transaction of the year covering single-family loans with low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios between 61% and 80%. The loans were securitized between April 1, 2020 and May 15, 2020 and originated on or after January 1, 2015.

Pricing for STACR REMIC 2020-DNA5:

M-1 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 130 basis points.

M-2 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 280 basis points.

B-1 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 480 basis points.

B-2 class: 30-day Average SOFR plus a spread of 1,150 basis points.

Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H bond and the first loss B-3H bond in the capital structure. Freddie Mac also retains a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2, B-1, and B-2 tranches. BofA Securities and Nomura are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk sharing opportunities. Since 2013, the company has transferred a portion of credit risk on approximately $1.7 trillion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) on single-family mortgages. It has also grown its investor base to more than 250 unique participants, including investors, insurers and reinsurers.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @ FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

