The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 272 medals* to 240 breweries across the country during the 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awards ceremony. The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony hosted on The Brewing Network.

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place. The awards ceremony was held virtually on Friday evening, kicking off the two-day online programming portion of the Great American Beer Festival.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”

View the 2020 winners or download a PDF list of the winners.





GABF COMPETITION STATISTICS

34 th edition of the GABF competition

edition of the GABF competition 8,806 beers judged

1,720 breweries in the competition from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

115 judges from 21 states

Average number of competition beers entered in each category: 97

Category with the highest number of entries: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (377)

272 total medals awarded

240 medal-winning breweries

337 first-time GABF entrants

19 first-time GABF winners



MOST-ENTERED STYLE CATEGORIES

The winners of the top five most-entered categories were:

Category 58: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (377 entries) – Sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

GOLD: Spellbinder, Wren House Brewing Co., Phoenix, AZ

SILVER: Yojo, Moonraker Brewing Co., Auburn, CA

BRONZE: Wicked Pawesome, Metazoa Brewing Co. - Stringtown Production Facility, Indianapolis, IN



Category 57: American Style India Pale Ale (355 entries) – Sponsored by The Ardagh Group

GOLD: IPA, Perry Street Brewing, Spokane, WA

SILVER: Updrift India Pale Ale, Pelican Brewing Co. - Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

BRONZE: Nothing Noble, Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl, Portland, OR



Category 39: German Style Pilsener (200 entries) – Sponsored by Micro Matic

GOLD: Sprockets, Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville, KY

SILVER: Prost Pils, Prost Brewing Co., Denver, CO

BRONZE: Pils, Kansas City Bier Co., Kansas City, MO



Category 28: Wood & Barrel-Aged Strong Stout (199 entries) – Sponsored by BeerHole

GOLD: A Night to End All Dawns, Kane Brewing Co., Ocean, NJ

SILVER: Ruckus, Melvin Brewing - Thai Me Up, Jackson, WY

BRONZE: Grasp of Oak, Moksa Brewing Co., Rocklin, CA



Category 60: Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale (192 entries) – Sponsored by The Alison Group

GOLD: The Hopsplainer, Burke-Gilman Brewing Co., Seattle, WA

SILVER: Not A Scientist, Cloudburst Brewing, Seattle, WA

BRONZE: Sugar on My Tongue, Highland Park Brewery, Los Angeles, CA



MOST MEDALED BREWERIES

The most medals won by individual breweries included:

Sun King Brewery - Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN – 4 medals

GOLD – Afternoon Delight, Category 26 - Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

BRONZE – Cherry Busey, Category 30 - Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

BRONZE – Pachanga, Category 34 - Light Lager

BRONZE – Sunlight Cream Ale, Category 49 - Golden or Blonde Ale



Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden, CO – 3 medals

GOLD – Featherweight Pale Ale, Category 53 - American-Style Pale Ale

BRONZE – Vladimir Brutin, Category 18 - Experimental India Pale Ale

BRONZE – Let's Talk About Mex, Category 37 - American-Style Cream Ale



Chuckanut Brewery - North Nut, Bellingham, WA – 3 medals

GOLD – Chuckanut Maibock, Category 47 - Bock

SILVER – Chuckanut Chuck Lite, Category 34 - Light Lager

BRONZE – Chuckanut Rye, Category 12 - Rye Beer



Riip Beer Co., Huntington Beach, CA – 3 medals

GOLD – Tangible Passion, Category 82 - Belgian-Style Specialty Ale

SILVER – The Riizzo, Category 10 - Coffee Stout or Porter

SILVER – Black the Riipper, Category 69 - American-Style Black Ale or American-Style Stout

23 individual breweries won 2 medals

213 individual breweries won 1 medal



BREWERY AND BREWPUB OF THE YEAR AWARDS

(See criteria here)

PACKAGING BREWERIES:

Very Small Brewing Company of the Year – Sponsored by Brewers Supply Group

<1,000 barrels produced in 2019

Five Branches Brewing, Tarpon Springs, FL; Jerry Brown



Small Brewing Company of the Year – Sponsored by ABS Commercial

1,000 – 14,999 barrels produced in 2019

Big aLICe Brewing Co., Long Island City, NY; Big aLICe Production Team



Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year – Sponsored by MicroStar Logistics

15,000 – 6,000,000 barrels produced in 2019

Lost Forty Brewing, Little Rock, AR; Lost Forty Brewing Team

BREWPUBS:

Small Brewpub of the Year – Sponsored by Briess Malt & Ingredients Co.

<750 barrels produced in 2019

The Good Society, Seattle, WA; Phil Cammarano & Nick Berger



Mid-Size Brewpub of the Year – Sponsored by Brewers Supply Group

750 – 1,500 barrels produced in 2019

Monkless Belgian Ales, Bend, OR; Todd Clement & Chris Dinsdale



Large Brewpub of the Year – Sponsored by Ska Fabricating

Over 1,500 barrels produced in 2019

The Freehouse, Minneapolis, MN; The Freehouse Team

LARGE BREWERIES AND MULTIPLE LOCATION BREWERIES:

Brewery Group of the Year – Sponsored by Live Oak Bank

Over 6,000,000 barrels produced in 2019 or multi-location breweries wishing to compete as a group

Three Creeks Brewing Co., Sisters, OR; Team Three Creeks





