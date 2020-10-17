In week 42 Festi purchased in total 750.000 shares:



Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 42 12.10.2020 09:54:13 150.000 149,00 22.350.000 kr 6.445.407 42 13.10.2020 13:36:13 150.000 149,00 22.350.000 kr 6.595.407 42 14.10.2020 13:09:57 150.000 151,50 22.725.000 kr 6.745.407 42 15.10.2020 09:50:35 150.000 150,50 22.575.000 kr 6.895.407 42 16.10.2020 09:44:33 150.000 150,00 22.500.000 kr 7.045.407 750.000 112.500.000 kr

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.045.407 shares or 2.12% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.