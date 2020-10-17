In week 42 Festi purchased in total  750.000 shares:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
4212.10.202009:54:13       150.000    149,0022.350.000 kr            6.445.407    
4213.10.202013:36:13       150.000    149,0022.350.000 kr            6.595.407    
4214.10.202013:09:57       150.000    151,5022.725.000 kr            6.745.407    
4215.10.202009:50:35       150.000    150,5022.575.000 kr            6.895.407    
4216.10.202009:44:33       150.000    150,0022.500.000 kr            7.045.407    
       
          750.000     112.500.000 kr 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407  shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi today holds 7.045.407 shares or 2.12% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).