ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders

Combination of ForFarmers and De Hoop Mengvoeders creates leading position in the broiler market in the Netherlands, Belgium and West-Germany



ForFarmers has agreed with De Hoop Mengvoeders (de Hoop) to join forces. Both companies consider one powerful, international organisation, focusing on feed quality and advice for poultry farmers, to be of great added value to the poultry sector. Consumers are increasingly interested in the provenance of food. In addition the demand for high quality food, which has been manufactured in a sustainable manner is growing. Accordingly, this has led to more strategic partnerships in the broiler food chain. The acquisition of De Hoop by ForFarmers should be seen in this context.



In 2019 De Hoop sold 322,000 tonnes of poultry feed, primarily to broiler farmers and generated €110 million of revenues. Approximately 80% of the produced volume is sold in the Netherlands, with the remaining 20% being sold from the Netherlands in Belgium and West-Germany. The company has 52 employees and production takes place in the modern mill in Zelhem (Gelderland, the Netherlands).

Quality of feed and advice are key

Pieter Wolleswinkel, Managing Director of ForFarmers Netherlands, says: ‘We are very pleased that we are joining forces with De Hoop, where quality of feed and advice are also prime aspects of their business philosophy. This combination therefore creates a strong proposition for all stakeholders and fully fits into our recently announced Build to Grow 2025 strategy.’





Gert-Jan Buunk, managing director and owner of De Hoop, states: ‘The decision to become part of ForFarmers is future oriented and was primarily taken with the interest of employees and customers at heart. In our longstanding history we have always wanted to attract customers by offering them the best feed and the best advice. In ForFarmers we have found the company with a same philosophy and customer approach.’

Joining forces under the name ForFarmers-De Hoop

ForFarmers will buy De Hoop’s shares for the compound feed business and its related transport activities, and the mill with adjacent real estate. Completion of the transaction, which is pending approval of the Dutch and German competition authorities, is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021. Financial details about the transaction will not be disclosed at this time.





Gert-Jan Buunk will manage the new combination, which will be branded ForFarmers-De Hoop, together with Michiel Schreurs, Director Poultry ForFarmers Netherlands.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.







About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.





About De Hoop Mengvoeders

De Hoop is an innovative family business, founded in 1906. At present, the company is managed by the fourth generation Buunk and its operations reach beyond the Dutch borders. De Hoop produces over 300,000 tonnes feed in the modern feed mill in Zelhem, in which custom made feed can be produced. As of 2006 De Hoop is fully focused on the poultry sector.



