Mangold Fondkommission AB today published a new analysis of TerraNet Holding AB. Mangold sets a buy recommendation and a 12-month forward target price of SEK 2.50. The analysis can be found here: https://insight.mangold.se/company/terranet-holding/ .



For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO

parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

+46 70 332 32 62

Mattias Larsson, CFO

mattias.larsson@terranet.se

+46 72 709 56 01

About TerraNet:

TerraNet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver support and self-driving vehicles (ADAS and AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in the United States and Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). Learn more at https://terranet.se.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.