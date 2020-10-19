Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for microbiome therapeutics should grow from $141.7 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the microbiome therapeutics market in global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025.
The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of microbiome therapeutics, based on the strategies used for treatment: additive (fecal matter transplants or FMTs, live biotherapeutic products or LBPs), modulatory (postbiotics, prebiotics) and subtractive microbiome therapeutics (phages and antimicrobials).
The Human Microbiome Project (HMP), MetaHIT and other independent efforts fueling the exploration of microbiome and its association with human health have led to a research explosion in this area in the last decade. Myriad of studies abound that show that microbiome has a role in mediating many physiological processes such as metabolism, nutrition and immunity.
It has been observed in many clinical studies that alterations in the microbial populations or microbial dysbiosis can lead to diseases. As such, modulations of the microbiome such that its normal condition is restored or pathogenic bacteria is eliminated have become potential strategies to address many unmet medical needs. Diseases that still do not have any definitive cure, or available treatments are either not satisfactory or costprohibitive, are being actively targeted as treatment indications by microbiome therapeutics.
There are many active players in the field of microbiome therapeutics, ranging from discovery and clinical-stage to late-stage companies that are exploiting different approaches to modulate the microbiome. Although fecal microbial transplants (FMTs) have been in practice for some time, the use of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the form of single strains or microbial consortia is becoming a widely popular strategy due to targeted mechanisms and controlled production processes. The development of small molecule drugs (postbiotics) and use of phages are also being actively explored.
Currently, no microbiome therapeutic has been approved in the U.S. or in any other market. There are some candidates in Phase 3 trials, such as Seres Therapeutics SER109 and Rebiotix's RBX2660 that are being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection. Despite an expansive patent portfolio and a large number of clinical trials in the field of microbiome therapeutics, the market is facing some challenges.
The absence of any regulatory framework has created an uncertain situation for many developers in this novel market. The complexity of the human microbiome and variations among different individuals add to the difficulties in the design of clinical trials. Additionally, hurdles are expected during the scaling-up of processes and proving the functional aspects of these drugs.
For the microbiome therapeutics market to grow, a strong collaborative effort is needed from all stakeholders, including the regulatory agencies. Statistically relevant results and proof-of-concept studies driven by technological advances in biomarkers, functional assays, and computational biology are required that will eventually pave the way for product approvals.
