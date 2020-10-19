Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for microbiome therapeutics should grow from $141.7 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

GIT diseases market for microbiome therapeutics should grow from $87.9 million in 2021 to $222 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Infections diseases market for microbiome therapeutics should grow from $53.8 million in 2021 to $191.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 28.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of microbiome therapeutics, based on the strategies used for treatment: additive (fecal matter transplants or FMTs, live biotherapeutic products or LBPs), modulatory (postbiotics, prebiotics) and subtractive microbiome therapeutics (phages and antimicrobials).

The Human Microbiome Project (HMP), MetaHIT and other independent efforts fueling the exploration of microbiome and its association with human health have led to a research explosion in this area in the last decade. Myriad of studies abound that show that microbiome has a role in mediating many physiological processes such as metabolism, nutrition and immunity.



It has been observed in many clinical studies that alterations in the microbial populations or microbial dysbiosis can lead to diseases. As such, modulations of the microbiome such that its normal condition is restored or pathogenic bacteria is eliminated have become potential strategies to address many unmet medical needs. Diseases that still do not have any definitive cure, or available treatments are either not satisfactory or costprohibitive, are being actively targeted as treatment indications by microbiome therapeutics.

There are many active players in the field of microbiome therapeutics, ranging from discovery and clinical-stage to late-stage companies that are exploiting different approaches to modulate the microbiome. Although fecal microbial transplants (FMTs) have been in practice for some time, the use of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the form of single strains or microbial consortia is becoming a widely popular strategy due to targeted mechanisms and controlled production processes. The development of small molecule drugs (postbiotics) and use of phages are also being actively explored.



Currently, no microbiome therapeutic has been approved in the U.S. or in any other market. There are some candidates in Phase 3 trials, such as Seres Therapeutics SER109 and Rebiotix's RBX2660 that are being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection. Despite an expansive patent portfolio and a large number of clinical trials in the field of microbiome therapeutics, the market is facing some challenges.



The absence of any regulatory framework has created an uncertain situation for many developers in this novel market. The complexity of the human microbiome and variations among different individuals add to the difficulties in the design of clinical trials. Additionally, hurdles are expected during the scaling-up of processes and proving the functional aspects of these drugs.



For the microbiome therapeutics market to grow, a strong collaborative effort is needed from all stakeholders, including the regulatory agencies. Statistically relevant results and proof-of-concept studies driven by technological advances in biomarkers, functional assays, and computational biology are required that will eventually pave the way for product approvals.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

The Human Microbiome

The Different Microbiomes in Humans

Microbiome and Human Health and Disease

Technologies Aiding Microbiome Research

Microbiome Research Projects

Microbiome Therapeutics

Strategies for Development of Microbiome Therapeutics

Microbiome Therapeutics Disease Areas

Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome Therapeutics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market by Microbiome Strategy Type

Market Overview

Additive Microbiome Therapeutics

Modulatory Microbiome Therapeutics

Subtractive Microbiome Therapeutics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Market by Disease Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Infections

Gastrointestinal (GIT) Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Cancer

Gut-Brain Axis Diseases

Other Diseases

Market by Region

Market Shares

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

Investment in Microbiome Therapeutics

Public Funding Initiatives

Private Funding Initiatives

Collaborations and Partnerships

Licensing and Manufacturing Agreements

Mergers and Acquisitions

Leading Market Players in Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Leading Market Players in Additive Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Leading Market Players in Modulatory Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Leading Market Players in Subtractive Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Type

Patents by Disease Type

Patents by Company

Patents by Country

Patents by Assignee

Chapter 8 Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis by Disease Category

Clinical Trial Analysis by Treatment Strategy

Clinical Trial Analysis by Company

Microbiome Therapeutics in Discovery and Preclinical Development

Microbiome Therapeutics Clinical Trials in Phase 3

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Strengths of Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Challenges for Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Opportunities for Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Threats to the Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

4D Pharma

AO Biome LLC

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Azitra Inc.

Biomica

Biomx

Chain Biotechnology Ltd.

Eligo Bioscience SAS

Enterome SA

Evelo Biosciences

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc.

Intralytix Inc.

Kaleido Biosciences

Kintai Therapeutics Inc.

LNC Therapeutics Inc.

MaaT Pharma

Osel Inc.

Pylum Bioscienes Inc.

Quorum Innovations LLC

Rebiotix Inc. (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics Inc.

SFA Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4wd39

