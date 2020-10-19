07:30 London, 09:30 Helsinki, 19 October 2020 - Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Production report Q3 2020
The overall Afarak Group production during the third quarter of 2020 reduced by 60.1% when compared to same quarter of prior year.
|Q3/2020
|Q3/2019
|Change
|FY 2019
|Group production
|mt
|40,766
|102,219
|-60.1 %
|426,774
|Mining
|mt
|38,860
|93,039
|-58.2 %
|357,557
|Processing
|mt
|1,906
|9,180
|-79.2 %
|69,217
|Speciality Alloys production
|mt
|17,441
|25,228
|-30.9%
|100,765
|Mining
|mt
|16,082
|19,635
|-18.1%
|75,251
|Processing
|mt
|1,359
|5,593
|-75.7%
|25,515
|FerroAlloys production
|mt
|23,325
|76,991
|-69.7%
|326,008
|Mining
|mt
|22,778
|73,404
|-69.0%
|282,306
|Processing
|mt
|547
|3,587
|-84.8%
|43,702
Mining
Processing
Helsinki, October 19, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
