Production report Q3 2020

The overall Afarak Group production during the third quarter of 2020 reduced by 60.1% when compared to same quarter of prior year.

        
   Q3/2020Q3/2019ChangeFY 2019 
        
 Group productionmt40,766102,219-60.1 %426,774 
          Miningmt38,86093,039-58.2 %357,557 
          Processingmt1,9069,180-79.2 %69,217 
 Speciality Alloys productionmt17,44125,228-30.9%100,765 
          Miningmt16,08219,635-18.1%75,251 
          Processingmt1,3595,593-75.7%25,515 
 FerroAlloys productionmt23,32576,991-69.7%326,008 
          Miningmt22,77873,404-69.0%282,306 
          Processingmt5473,587-84.8%43,702 
        

Mining

  • Afarak Group’s mining activity decreased by 58.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of prior year.
  • Reduced mining activity in the South African mines resulted in significant lower mining volumes.
  • Protection of our staff in the pandemic was our priority.
  • Low market prices and poor demand did not justify enhanced production.
  • Subsequently the volumes at the Turkish mines also decreased during the third quarter.

Processing

  • Processing volumes decreased in both segments by 79.2% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to same period of the prior year.
  • Slow demand of low carbon ferrochrome resulted in lower production at EWW plant in Germany. The COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on the speciality market and as a result EWW plant had to increase the shutdown periods to manage stock levels.
  • Minor production activity recorded during the third quarter of 2020 at Mogale plants as a result of the business rescue process.

Helsinki, October 19, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

