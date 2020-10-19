To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

19 October 2020



New fixed-rate bonds with interest-only option

Nykredit is opening a new 30Y fixed-rate 0.5% bond with an interest-only option up to 10 years and maturity in 2053.

Due to the recent price increases, the price of Nykredit’s 1% bond with an interest-only option is close to 100. Therefore, there is a possibility that the bond will become ineligible for loan offers.

Consequently, a 0.5% bond will now be opened in order to meet the demand for 30Y fixed-rate loans with an interest-only option.

The bonds will be funding new lending by Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment